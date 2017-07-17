Home > World >

In Arizona :  Eight dead, several missing in flash-flooding

Map of the US state of Arizona locating a deadly flash flooding play

Map of the US state of Arizona locating a deadly flash flooding

Flash flooding that swept over a swimming hole near Payson, Arizona has left at least eight people dead with several still missing, authorities said on Sunday.

Sheriff's office staff responded to an emergency call after the flooding at the Cold Springs Swimming Hole, said J. Adam Shepherd of the Gila county sheriff's office.

"Eight individuals have been confirmed deceased and search operations continue for remaining missing individuals," Shepherd said in a statement, without specifying how many people were still unaccounted for.

A flash flood warning was in effect for southeast Arizona until Monday evening, according to the National Weather Service.

According to the Arizona Emergency Information Network, flash flooding has claimed at least 40 lives in the state since 1996, more than any other storm-related hazard.

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

