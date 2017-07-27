Home > World >

IMF :  Institution to launch new form of aid - with no money

IMF Institution to launch new form of aid - with no money

Instead of providing cheap loans to member countries, the new IMF tool will serve as a good housekeeping seal of approval for a government's reform program.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
The International Monetary Fund has added a new type of aid to its toolkit, but one that involves no money, and instead solely provides a seal of approval on a government's economic reform program to help it to access private sources of financing play

The International Monetary Fund has added a new type of aid to its toolkit, but one that involves no money, and instead solely provides a seal of approval on a government's economic reform program to help it to access private sources of financing

(AFP/File)

Financial Crisis Greece returns to debt markets after three-year hiatus
IMF Organisation says global recovery on firmer footing
IMF Institution approves $1.8bn loan for Greece 'in principle,' no funds released
Caja Madrid Top Spain banker sentenced for graft found dead
IMF UN institution hails 'ambitious' French reforms under Macron
International Monetary Fund IMF cuts Brazil growth estimate for 2018
G20 Understanding the Group of 20 leading industrialised and emerging powers
In Egypt Parliament passes investment law
May Day Greeks mark day with strike, demos against fresh cuts
Nicolas Maduro President welcomes papal interest in Venezuela mediation
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The International Monetary Fund announced Wednesday it will launch a new tool to support governments in financial trouble -- but one that involves no money -- formalizing a step it took last week for Greece.

Instead of providing cheap loans to member countries, the new IMF tool will serve as a good housekeeping seal of approval for a government's reform program.

With that approval in hand governments would be more likely to be able to access other forms of financing from banks and bond markets, the IMF said in a statement.

"The new instrument is designed to help countries unlock financing from official and private donors and creditors," the IMF said.

"It enables them to signal commitment to reforms and catalyze financing from other sources."

The IMF last week revived a rarely-used mechanism under which it approved a one-year loan to Greece but withheld the disbursement of funds until the country receives significant debt relief from its eurozone partners.

That had a similar effect as the new tool: allowing Greece to return to markets this week to issue three billion euros ($3.5 billion) worth of five-year bonds, and removing a major roadblock in the negotiations with the euro area.

The IMF board this month approved the new non-financing Policy Coordination Instrument (PCI), which unlike traditional fund programs will not have any eligibility criteria, as long as the country is not delinquent in payments to the IMF.

Rather than providing loans in exchange for strict adherence to a an agreed program of economic and financial reforms -- with performance targets reviewed quarterly -- the IMF will focus only on the government's policy package.

But the IMF stressed that "policies supported under the instrument would be required to meet the same standard as those required under a standard IMF loan."

Fund staff would provide periodic reviews under the PCI, every six months or so, but the schedule would be flexible as would the duration of the program.

The IMF has always provided policy advice to member countries on a variety of topics including design of reforms for tax, pension or labor policies.

It also offers a program called a Flexible Credit Line which is similar to the PCI in that it provides an IMF stamp of approval on a country's economic policies, but also makes available a line of credit that would only be tapped if the country faces dire circumstances beyond its control, like a severe drop in commodity prices or a global financial crisis.

Some economists have expressed concern, however, about the potential stigma associated with a country that goes to the IMF for financial assistance.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Senegal Police fire tear gas to break up ex-president's rallybullet
2 Nelson Mandela Book on former president withdrawn after outrage from widowbullet
3 In Brazil Regulators greenlight Natura buying The Body Shopbullet

World

Lau had argued that his trip to Syria was for humanitarian reasons, despite photos showing him carrying a kalashnikov aboard a tank
In Germany Court jails notorious Islamist preacher
Spanish police apprehend a man armed with a knife at a border crossing between Morocco and the Spanish territory of Melilla on July 25, 2017
In Spain Knife-wielding man remanded in custody after Morocco border incident
During the funeral service her former headteacher paid tribute to Saffie Rose Roussos as "ambitious, good-humoured, loving and passionate"
Manchester Attack Funeral held for youngest victim
Anti-President Kabila protestors shout slogans and wave placards as they demonstrate near the entrance to a presidential guest house in Pretoria on June 24, 2017, where the President of the Democratic Republic of Congo Joseph Kabila and South African president Jacob Zuma were meeting during an official state visit by Kabila.
United Nations UN pushes DR Congo to abide by deal on elections