Home > World >

Haiti :  Country revives army, raising fears of political crackdown

Haiti Country revives army, raising fears of political crackdown

The poorest country in the Americas has announced an initial recruitment of 500 men and women aged 18 to 25.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
The United Nations Stabilization Mission in Haiti was deployed in 2004 to stem violence following the sudden departure of former president Jean-Bertrand Aristide play

The United Nations Stabilization Mission in Haiti was deployed in 2004 to stem violence following the sudden departure of former president Jean-Bertrand Aristide

(AFP/File)

In Haiti Factory workers demand higher wages
Antonio Guterres UN approves $600m budget cut to peacekeeping
Peacekeeping Under US pressure, UN agrees on deep cuts
Cholera UN seeks funds urgently for Haiti
Darfur UN agrees to draw down peacekeeping force
Cholera The plague of the poor
In Haiti 7 dead, 19 missing in storms
Bashar al-Assad Syria refugees turned language teachers learn new life
In Cape Verde Musicians chase fame on west Africa's musical islands
In Haiti Minus UN peacekeepers, police face security challenge
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

After two decades with no army, Haiti has announced plans to rebuild its military to handle disasters and smuggling, though some fear the force could return to misdeeds, and be a tool of oppression.

The poorest country in the Americas has announced an initial recruitment of 500 men and women aged 18 to 25, invoking the need to "reclaim national sovereignty" as a 13-year UN peacekeeping mission, known as the blue helmets, comes to an end.

The UN Stabilization Mission in Haiti (MINUSTAH) was deployed in 2004 to stem violence following the sudden departure of former president Jean-Bertrand Aristide, and is set to leave in October amid an improving security situation and a successful electoral process after two years of political turmoil.

It will leave behind a residual training force of international police officers.

"The departure of the blue helmets is a challenge, but it is something we have planned for," Defense Minister Herve Denis told AFP.

Checkered past

The government says it plans to deploy troops along the border with the Dominican Republic in the fight against smuggling, and in regions hit by natural disasters.

Denis added it will also wage war on terrorists: "Even if there isn't a high threat-level, we still have regional responsibilities," said Denis, while recognizing that, for the time being, the chronically unstable country is not being threatened by any external enemies.

Re-forming an army is merely a requirement of the country's constitution, which calls for a military alongside the police, Denis said, but added he prefers to use the term "defense and security force."

"I want people to understand that it's a new kind of institution that we want to create, one which is with the country in its quest towards development," he said.

A major part of that rebranding effort is the institution's checkered past.

Haiti's armed forces were dissolved in 1995 by then-president Jean-Bertrand Aristide, who was ousted in a military coup seven months after he took power in 1991 -- bringing an end to decades of political interference and dozens of coups.

But the nation has a bloody history of brutal militias, which brought terror to the mountainous Caribbean nation under various leaders.

Political militia?

More than 20 years after the soldiers were sent home, the fresh recruitment drive is causing disquiet among civil society groups.

"There is no legal framework to define the missions of this army," said Pierre Esperance, director of the National Network Defense of Human Rights. "Those in power want to create a political militia or a paramilitary group, not an army."

With Haiti's total national budget just $2.2 billion, the cost of the force -- which will eventually count between 3,000 and 5,000 staff, has been questioned by local and foreign observers.

"It would be better if authorities concentrated their efforts on the national police force...who should be better equipped to do their job," said Esperance.

The Haitian national police force was created in 1995 after the army disbanded. Its strength stands below 13,000, widely deemed insufficient for its population of 11 million.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Donald Trump US President says Israel settlement growth 'not good for peace'bullet
2 In US New York Bronx-Lebanon Hospital shooter identified as Nigerianbullet
3 In France Far-right group hires boat to 'patrol' Med for migrantsbullet

World

This undated video grab obtained July 11, 2017 shows Chinese Nobel Laureate Liu Xiaobo surrounded by doctors and his wife Liu Xia at an undisclosed location. The US government has expressed concern about the cancer-stricken democracy activist
United States 'Concerned' US urges release of China's Nobel laureate
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump depart the White House for Paris on July 12, 2017
Donald Trump US President jets off to Paris as Russia crisis plagues Washington
Donald Trump meeting Azerbaijani-Russian businessman Aras Agalarov, his son Emin Agalarov and Miss Universe 2012 Olivia Culpo at the 2013 Miss USA pageant
Donald Trump CNN video shows US President with figures linked to Russia email controversy
The Great Red Spot on Jupiter, taken by the Juno Spacecraft on its flyby over the storm on July 11, 2017
NASA US space agency releases new images of raging storm on Jupiter