Home > World >

In US :  Government report sees drastic climate change impact

In US Government report sees drastic climate change impact

Average US temperatures have risen dramatically and fast, with recent decades the warmest of the past 1,500 years, according to a draft federal government report cited by The New York Times on Tuesday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
The Paris accord commits signatories to efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions that cause global warming, which is blamed for melting ice caps and glaciers, rising sea levels and more violent weather events play

The Paris accord commits signatories to efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions that cause global warming, which is blamed for melting ice caps and glaciers, rising sea levels and more violent weather events

(AFP/File)

In Kenya Calls for peace on eve of tense election
North Korea US pushes Asian nations on country
In Venezuela Opposition leader Lopez returned to house arrest - wife
In Tunisia Fishermen vow to block 'racist' anti-migrant ship
In Asia US and China pressure North Korea after sanctions vote
Kim Jong-Un World united to disarm North Korea - Tillerson
Uhuru Kenyatta Kenyans to vote in tight, tense elections
In Venezuela Army base attacked, 'terrorists' arrested: officials
Kim Jong-Un North Korea dismisses South's talks offer: Yonhap
Uhuru Kenyatta Kenyan President urges peace on eve of tense election
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Average US temperatures have risen dramatically and fast, with recent decades the warmest of the past 1,500 years, according to a draft federal government report cited by The New York Times on Tuesday.

"Americans are feeling the effects of climate change right now," said the report by 13 federal agencies not yet released or approved by President Donald Trump's administration.

The report "directly contradicts claims by President Trump and members of his cabinet who say that the human contribution to climate change is uncertain and that the ability to predict the effects is limited," the Times said.

The draft report, part of the United States National Climate Assessment, is done every four years. It has been signed by the National Academy of Sciences.

"How much more the climate will change depends on future emissions and the sensitivity of the climate system to those emissions," the draft report states in the Times article.

The United States just announced Friday it would still take part in international climate change negotiations in order to protect its interests, despite its planned withdrawal from the Paris accord on global warming.

Two months after Trump announced the United States would abandon the 2015 global pact, his administration confirmed it had informed the United Nations of its "intent to withdraw from the Paris Agreement" -- a process that will take at least until 2020.

The United States is the world's second biggest producer of greenhouse gases after China and its withdrawal was a seen as a body blow to the Paris agreement.

The accord commits signatories to efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions that cause global warming, which is blamed for melting ice caps and glaciers, rising sea levels and more violent weather events.

They vowed steps to keep the worldwide rise in temperatures "well below" two degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit) from pre-industrial times and to "pursue efforts" to hold the increase under 1.5 degrees Celsius.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In France Petition against French First Lady garners 160,000 signaturesbullet
2 In Mexico Mass grave found in northern Mexico, authorities saybullet
3 In Mexico 3 killed in Cabos beach shootoutbullet

World

A picture taken on August 2, 2017 shows children of Islamic State group fighters now living in the Libyan Red Crescent headquarters in Misrata, a town half-way between Sirte and Tripoli
Red Crescent Centre Solace of orphaned children of defeated Libya jihadists
A wildly popular drama likened to "Sex and the City" is breaking ground on China's staid state television with content that strikes at the heart of life today for the nation's urban women.
In China Sex and the City confronts awkward truths
Tiles, part of the Portuguese architectural heritage, are being stolen from public spaces and buildings and sold in markets for low prices to tourists
In Lisbon Thieves target historic Portuguese decorative tiles
Eighty-one-year-old Singapore granny Mary Ho has recorded her own album of Latin music, is often in demand for charity gigs and a video of her playing rock classic 'Need Your Love So Bad' has more than 1.1 million views on YouTube
In Singapore Guitar-slinging granny shreds stereotypes