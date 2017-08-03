Home > World >

Fire :  Outbreak out near Tokyo's Tsukiji fish market

Fire Outbreak out near Tokyo's Tsukiji fish market

Dozens of firefighters scrambled to battle the blaze at Tsukiji's outer market, which is crowded with small shops and restaurants...

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Japanese firefighters try to extinguish a fire at Tokyo's Tsukiji fish market on August 3, 2017 play

Japanese firefighters try to extinguish a fire at Tokyo's Tsukiji fish market on August 3, 2017

(AFP)

Michel Temer Brazil's President defeats corruption rap, pushes reforms
In Brazil Violence, chaos plagues Rio one year after Olympics
Indonesia Country jails man who grew marijuana for cancer-stricken wife
In South Afghanistan Taliban suicide bomber attacks NATO convoy
Shiites Angry group to protest latest deadly Afghan attack
Kim Jong-Un North Korea's ICBM fires up fears in South for US alliance
Shell Europe's biggest oil refinery shut for two more weeks
Donald Trump US President swears in new chief of staff, says no White House 'chaos'
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A fire broke out on Thursday just outside Tokyo's famed Tsukiji fish market -- the world's biggest -- with flames and thick grey smoke spewing out of old wooden buildings.

Dozens of firefighters scrambled to battle the blaze at Tsukiji's outer market, which is crowded with small shops and restaurants, but local media said there were no immediate reports of injuries.

The fire broke out at a three-story building around 4:50 pm (0750 GMT), burning around 200 square metres (2,150 square feet) of the area, public broadcaster NHK said.

A total of 43 fire engines were deployed to extinguish the fire, NHK said.

"I could tell immediately that it's a fire," said Kiyoshi Kimura, the head of the Sushizanmai restaurant chain, who was at his office in the area when the fire broke out.

"So I called managers and had everyone evacuated from our restaurants," Kimura told AFP.

The fire comes after Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said in June that the fish market will be moved to a new location.

Plans to uproot the decades-old market have been in the works for years, with advocates citing the need for upgraded technology as they pointed to Tsukiji's antiquated refrigeration systems.

Koike said last summer that the current site would eventually be redeveloped to capitalise on Tsukiji's globally recognised brand.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Russia US Senate passes sanctions, sends bill to Trumpbullet
2 Buckingham Palace At 96, Prince Philip begins his retirementbullet
3 Trump US President names businesswoman Jamie McCourt ambassador to...bullet

World

US President Donald Trump, seen here at a Medal of Honor ceremony at the White House, says a Russia sanctions bill is "significantly flawed" but signs it anyway
Donald Trump US President signs Russia sanctions into law
US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley has been in talks with her Chinese counterpart on a proposed sanctions resolution since North Korea launched a first intercontinental ballistic missile on July 4
North Korea US wants China to decide on sanctions soon
Devolution has transformed politics in Kenya, which goes to the polls on August 8 -- though not always for the better -- as regions, often previously marginalised, get the chance to manage their own budgets
In Kenya Devolution lights up local politics
Swedish national Johan Gustafsson and Stephen were kidnapped by al-Qaeda in Mali in 2011 with a Dutchman, Sjaak Rijke. This picture comes from a purported al-Qaeda video in 2015 -- Gustafsson is seen on the left and McGown on the right
Al-Qaeda S.African held hostage by for six years freed