Home > World >

EU :  Romania blocks Russia minister plane to Moldova

EU Romania blocks Russia minister plane to Moldova

Romania on Friday sparked fury in Moscow by blocking a Moldova-bound plane carrying a senior Russian minister entering its airspace because of an EU travel ban over the Ukraine crisis.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin, pictured in May 2017, was bound for Moldova's capital Chisinau, but was forced to turn around and land in Minsk instead play

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin, pictured in May 2017, was bound for Moldova's capital Chisinau, but was forced to turn around and land in Minsk instead

(AFP/File)

Sweden Data scandal costs two ministers their jobs
Homosexuality Gay marriage around the world
Romania US set to approve $4bn Patriot missile sale
In Romania Parliament approves new Social Democrat government
Gabriel Resources Canadian mining firm demands $4.4b from Romania over massive gold mine
In Romania Political crisis explained
In Romania Premier stands his ground as political turmoil deepens
UN 1 in 5 children in developed world in relative poverty
In Romania Ex-leader Iliescu to stand trial over deadly 1990 protest crackdown
European Union EU sanctions Hungary, Poland, Czechs over refugees
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Romania on Friday sparked fury in Moscow by blocking a Moldova-bound plane carrying a senior Russian minister entering its airspace because of an EU travel ban over the Ukraine crisis.

The foreign ministry in Bucharest confirmed to AFP that the passenger jet carrying deputy prime minister Dmitry Rogozin was "not allowed to fly over Romanian airspace".

The commercial liner, heading to Moldova's capital Chisinau with some 160 passengers on board, was forced to turn around and land in the Belarusian capital Minsk instead.

Bucharest acknowledged that the decision was made because of EU sanctions introduced in 2014 as the conflict surged between pro-Russian rebels and government forces in eastern Ukraine.

Rogozin is among dozens of Russian and Ukrainian individuals to have been hit by the punitive measures, which include asset freezes and travel bans.

He has been targeted for his role in the Russian annexation of Crimea in March 2014.

After arriving in Minsk, the minister vented his anger at Romania's decision, saying the blockade was an unprecedented move.

"We have flown with the airline company several times before and never had any problems... with Belarusian, Polish, Slovakian and Hungarian airspace," Rogozin told the Russian Interfax news agency.

He later tweeted: "Expect a response, scoundrels!"

Russia's foreign minister summoned Romania's envoy to Moscow to "express a decisive protest" over the move.

"Moscow considers this incident to be a conscious provocation that causes serious harm to our bilateral relations," the ministry said in a statement.

Rogozin had been on his way to Moldova, which is currently locked in a tug-of-war between the pro-Western government and Kremlin-friendly figurehead President Igor Dodon.

Dodon slammed the move to block Rogozin as an "unprecedented Russophobic show" aimed at undermining Moldova's "good relations with our strategic partner Russia."

"This script is written not in Chisinau but in the West," he said.

The small country wedged between Romania and Ukraine has an East-West cultural, linguistic and political split.

Earlier this month, Moldovan lawmakers issued a fresh demand for Russia to pull out troops stationed in the breakaway territory of Transdniestr since a ceasefire deal halted a bitter conflict 25 years ago.

In May, Chisinau kicked out five Russian diplomats which saw Moscow turf out its officials in revenge.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Russia US Senate passes sanctions, sends bill to Trumpbullet
2 Donald Trump Under pressure, US President calls for Hillary Clinton's...bullet
3 In Uruguay Citizens registering to buy legal weed up almost 50% in a...bullet

World

Tomomi Inada, a close confidante of Abe who shares his staunchly nationalist views, was appointed defence minister in August 2016, a time when she was touted as a possible future prime minister
Japan Country's scandal-hit defence chief resigns
Brazil is mobilizing a total of 10,000 soldiers in Rio de Janeiro state to fight organized crime and a spike in street violence
In Brazil Government calls out thousands of troops to fight crime in Rio
Marian Kotleba, who leads the Kotleba-People's Party Our Slovakia (LSNS), has been charged with "promoting sympathy towards a movement aimed at suppressing fundamental rights and freedoms," police spokesman Martin Waldl told AFP
In Slovakia Police charge far-right leader with promoting extremism
International Monetary Fund warned world leaders that protectionist measures will not work
IMF Countries must avoid protectionism 'at all costs'