Home > World >

EU :  European Commission warns could halt Polish voting rights over court reforms

EU European Commission warns could halt Polish voting rights over court reforms

Timmermans said he welcomed the fact that Polish President Andrzej Duda had vetoed two judicial reforms.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Protesters demonstrate in front of the Polish Supreme Court in Warsaw on July 23, 2017 play

Protesters demonstrate in front of the Polish Supreme Court in Warsaw on July 23, 2017

(AFP)

European Union EU mulls sanctions against Poland over court reform
In Poland Thousands protest against changes to judiciary
In Poland Parliament adopts contested Supreme Court reform
Poland EU threatens country with sanctions over court overhaul
Poland EU warns country to suspend court reforms or risk sanctions
European Union Growing EU concern over Poland legal reforms
Hungary EU takes country on over NGO law seen as targeting Soros
EU Union urges Slovenia and Croatia to 'implement' high seas ruling
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The EU will "immediately" take steps to halt Poland's voting rights in the bloc if it pushes through with controversial reforms of the country's top court, European Commission vice president Frans Timmermans said Wednesday.

Timmermans said he welcomed the fact that Polish President Andrzej Duda had vetoed two judicial reforms introduced by the right-wing government, including the Supreme Court overhaul, but noted that two other laws had already been passed.

"The commission's recommendation asks the Polish authorities not to take any measure to dismiss or force the retirement of supreme court judges. If such a measure is taken the commission is ready to immediately trigger the Article 7 procedure," Timmermans said.

Article 7 is a never-before-used EU process that is designed to uphold the rule of law, a so-called "nuclear option" that can freeze a country's right to vote in meetings of EU ministers.

Polish President Andrzej Duda announces he will veto controversial judicial reforms in Warsaw on July 24, 2017 play

Polish President Andrzej Duda announces he will veto controversial judicial reforms in Warsaw on July 24, 2017

(AFP)

Dutchman Timmermans said that Brussels was still putting Warsaw on notice amid continuing fears that the Polish government's reforms could jeopardise the independence of the judiciary.

"In this past week some things have changed in Poland -- and some things have not," Timmermans said after European Commissioner met to discuss the issue for the second week in a row.

"We must acknowledge and welcome that President Duda has announced his decision to veto two of the four laws," he said.

"However the fact that two of the four laws have been signed, and that work will continue on the other two, means that we must set out clearly our concern" in a fresh legal recommendation, he added.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Nelson Mandela Book on former president withdrawn after outrage from widowbullet
2 In Senegal Police fire tear gas to break up ex-president's rallybullet
3 EU 13 found dead in Med dinghy as member states extends rescue schemebullet

World

Three decades after the 'People Power' revolution which toppled long-time Philippine dictator Ferdinand Marcos, his former first lady Imelda (in black) and other members of the family have made a political comeback
Philippines Country to abolish agency hunting Marcos plunder
Egyptian Shoukran Rashwan, 75, sits on the rubble of her demolished house on Cairo's Warraq island on July 20, 2017
Egypt Country squatters lose homes as state seizes land
The report identifies a 'radical fringe' of around 45 Indonesian domestic helpers
Islamic State Hong Kong maids lured by terrorists' recruiters - Report
Poland's ruling rightwing Law and Justice (PiS) party's push for reforms to increase political control over the judiciary prompted huge street protests and threats of unprecedented EU sanctions
European Union EU mulls sanctions against Poland over court reform