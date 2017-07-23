Home > World >

Erdogan :  Don't interfere in our affairs, Turkey's President tells Germany

Erdogan Don't interfere in our affairs, Turkey's President tells Germany

Germany has no right to interfere in Turkey's domestic affairs, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday, his latest broadside in a blistering row sparked by the waves of arrests under the current state of emergency.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan launched a new broadside against Germany on Sunday play

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan launched a new broadside against Germany on Sunday

(AFP/File)

Recep Tayyip Erdogan Turkey marks year since 'epic' defeat of coup plotters
Turkey Country detains director of film 'on anti-Erdogan coup'
Berlin Turkey again blocks German MPs visit troops
Turkey Country's deepening tragedy of murdered women
In Turkey New purge on eve of failed coup anniversary
In Turkey Controversy over 'anti-army' billboards
Gulen Muslim cleric blasts 'despicable' 2016 Turkey coup bid, subsequent 'witch hunt'
Donald Trump US President taps new ambassador to Afghanistan
Recep Tayyip Erdogan Turkey's President visits Gulf in hope of easing Qatar crisis
Germany Country vows to overhaul Turkey ties as row escalates
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Germany has no right to interfere in Turkey's domestic affairs, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday, his latest broadside in a blistering row sparked by the waves of arrests under the current state of emergency.

Several German nationals are among those being held and Berlin has warned its citizens that their safety cannot be guaranteed in Turkey and that consular access is not assured in case of arrest.

Throwing away any pretence at diplomatic nuance, German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel had Thursday also warned German firms against investment in Turkey and spoke of an "overhaul" of the entire relationship.

"Turkey is a social democratic state based on law and no one has the right to interfere in its internal affairs," said Erdogan before heading off on a trip to the Gulf.

Addressing Gabriel's comments, he said: "We (Turkey and Germany) are together in NATO. We (Turkey) are in negotiations to join the EU.

"So the strategic partnership between us is nothing new. We have been partners for a long time. No step should be taken to overshadow this partnership," he added.

Turkey remains under a state of emergency imposed days after the July 15 failed coup which critics claim is being used to go after any opponent of Erdogan. The authorities say the emergency is needed for public security.

The latest crisis was precipitated by the order of a Turkish court to remand in custody a group of human rights activists detained on an island off Istanbul, including Amnesty International's Turkey director Idil Eser and Berlin-based activist Peter Steudtner.

But Berlin was already furious over the jailing in February of Deniz Yucel, Turkey correspondent for Die Welt newspaper, who Erdogan has personally denounced as a "terror agent".

Meanwhile, Turkey accuses Germany of not doing enough to deal with Kurdish militants and suspects from the failed coup who have taken refuge on its soil.

Erdogan said Ankara had passed Berlin 4,500 dossiers on Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) suspects alone. Both Turkey and the EU as well as the US outlaw the PKK as a terror group.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Paolo Gentiloni Italy PM hits back over migration securitybullet
2 In Austria Salzburg Festival features opera's leading lightsbullet
3 In Ukraine Activists struggle to stem HIV spreadbullet

World

This file photo taken on July 11 shows traditional Xhosa initiate Fezikhaya Tselane, 20 years old, standing during a traditional initiation process in a rural hut in the Coffee Bay area in Umtata, South Africa
In South Africa The circumcision ritual: a dangerous route to manhood
Indonesia's President Joko Widodo (C) has ordered the police to shoot drug traffickers who resist arrest in the latest effort to eradicate drug use
Joko Widodo Shoot drug traffickers if they resist arrest - Indonesia President says
Anthony Scaramucci (L), Donald Trump's new White House communications, and Sean Spicer
Anthony Scaramucci New White House communications boss deletes tweets Trump won't love
Palestinian Muslim worshippers pray outside the Lions Gate, a main entrance to the Al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem's Old City, on July 22, 2017, in protest against new Israeli security measures
Benjamin Netanyahu Israeli PM faces pressure over holy site after violence kills eight