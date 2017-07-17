Home > World >

Emmanuel Macron :  French President urges resumption of Mideast talks based on two states

Emmanuel Macron French President urges resumption of Mideast talks based on two states

French President Emmanuel Macron called Sunday for a resumption of long-stalled Middle East peace talks based on a two-state solution.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
French President Emmanuel Macron said Israelis and Palestinians should be able "to live side by side within secure and recognised borders with Jerusalem as the capital" play

French President Emmanuel Macron said Israelis and Palestinians should be able "to live side by side within secure and recognised borders with Jerusalem as the capital"

(AFP/File)

Emmanuel Macron President chides Netanyahu on settlements, urges new Mideast talks
Donald Trump US President back on offensive after brief respite in Paris
In Germany Merkel challenger calls for guaranteed public investment
Emmanuel Macron France President outshines Merkel as EU's top diplomat
Trump US President faces tough return to Washington 'swamp'
Tony Blair Ex British PM says EU would level with UK on mass migration
Bastille Day French band dazzles with Daft Punk rendition
Bastille Day French army boss, Macron appear side-by-side amid tensions
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

French President Emmanuel Macron called Sunday for a resumption of long-stalled Middle East peace talks based on a two-state solution.

"France is ready to support all diplomatic efforts towards this end within the parameters of peace recognised by the international community," Macron said after talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

He said Israelis and Palestinians should be able "to live side by side within secure and recognised borders with Jerusalem as the capital".

Stressing that international law should be "respected by all", Macron said he was referring to Israel's "continued building of settlements" in occupied Palestinian territory, a policy opposed by France.

"I hope everything will be done for negotiations to move forward," he said as he and Netanyahu made joint statements to the press.

Talks between Israel and the Palestinians have been at a standstill since the failure of US mediation in the spring of 2014.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Emmanuel Macron France President outshines Merkel as EU's top diplomatbullet
2 LGBT Gay rights supporters parade amid rain, protests in Seoulbullet
3 Xi Jinping US-China rifts widen despite economic headwaybullet

World

Britain's finance minister Philip Hammond arrives has acknowledged there are divisions in the cabinet over Brexit
Philip Hammond Finance minister says UK will pay Brexit debts, admits cabinet splits
French President Emmanuel Macon calls for a resumption of Middle East peace talks as he holds his first official talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
Macron, Netanyahu Both leaders mark 75 years since Paris roundup of Jews
French President Emmanuel Macron called for a resumption of Middle East peace talks when he met Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Paris
Emmanuel Macron President chides Netanyahu on settlements, urges new Mideast talks
US President Donald Trump is losing public support, a Washington Post-ABC News poll has found
Donald Trump US President losing public support