Home > World >

Emmanuel Macron :  French military chief resigns after President's rebuke

Emmanuel Macron French military chief resigns after President's rebuke

France's military chief resigned on Wednesday after he was rebuked by President Emmanuel Macron for protesting defence spending cuts.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
French President Emmanuel Macron (L) and Chief of the Defence Staff, French Army General Pierre de Villiers, pictured aboard a command car during the annual Bastille Day military parade on the Champs-Elysees avenue in Paris on July 14, 2017 play

French President Emmanuel Macron (L) and Chief of the Defence Staff, French Army General Pierre de Villiers, pictured aboard a command car during the annual Bastille Day military parade on the Champs-Elysees avenue in Paris on July 14, 2017

(POOL/AFP/File)

In France Controversial French anti-terror bill clears hurdle
Emmanuel Macron French president puts country top of 'soft power' rankings
IMF UN institution hails 'ambitious' French reforms under Macron
Emmanuel Macron President chides Netanyahu on settlements, urges new Mideast talks
Emmanuel Macron French President urges resumption of Mideast talks based on two states
In Germany Merkel challenger calls for guaranteed public investment
Donald Trump US President back on offensive after brief respite in Paris
Emmanuel Macron France President outshines Merkel as EU's top diplomat
Trump US President faces tough return to Washington 'swamp'
Bastille Day French band dazzles with Daft Punk rendition
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

France's military chief resigned on Wednesday after he was rebuked by President Emmanuel Macron for protesting defence spending cuts.

General Pierre de Villiers, said in a statement he no longer felt able to command the sort of armed forces "that I think is necessary to guarantee the protection of France and the French people".

The row between the president and De Villiers, 60, blew up last week when the chief of the defence staff told a parliamentary committee he would not allow the armed forces to be "screwed" by plans to cut 850 million euros ($980 million) from the budget.

Macron replied later that "I am the boss", adding in a newspaper interview at the weekend that if there was a difference of opinion, "it is the chief of the defence staff who will change his position".

France's Chief of the Defence Staff General Pierre de Villiers arrives at the Elysee Palace in Paris for a meeting on July 27, 2016 play

France's Chief of the Defence Staff General Pierre de Villiers arrives at the Elysee Palace in Paris for a meeting on July 27, 2016

(AFP/File)

De Villiers said Wednesday that throughout his career, he had believed it was his duty to tell politicians "of my reservations".

The row has provoked a debate about whether 39-year-old Macron had humiliated his military chief or whether he had no choice but to exert his authority just two months into his presidency.

Macron, a centrist, won the presidency in May by defeating far-right rival Marine Le Pen.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In China Skinny-dippers defy public morals on nuditybullet
2 Jehovah's Witnesses Russian ban on religious sect confirmedbullet
3 LGBT Gay rights supporters parade amid rain, protests in Seoulbullet

World

People gather for a protest in front of the presidential palace in Warsaw on July 18, 2017 urging the Polish president to reject a bill changing the judiciary system
European Union Growing EU concern over Poland legal reforms
People run through smoke as a forest fire rages in Montenegro's Lustica Peninsula. Montenegro has appealed for international help to control the fires
In Croatia Montenegro wildfires rage but 'under control'
A truck burns during clashes between opposition activists and police in Caracas
Donald Trump President Maduro defies US President over constitution re-write
Activists (back) in favor of abortion argue with an activist (in red) who is against it, during demos in Santiago, in 2016
In Chile Senate takes major step towards legalizing abortion