Home > World >

DR Congo :  27 dead and 54 missing in boat sink

DR Congo 27 dead and 54 missing in boat sink

Most of the victims of the tragedy on the Kasai river were students on holiday, local administrator Jacques Mbila told AFP.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Boats frequently capsize in DR Congo, most often due to taking on too many passengers, the lack of safety measures and inexperienced helmsmen play

Boats frequently capsize in DR Congo, most often due to taking on too many passengers, the lack of safety measures and inexperienced helmsmen

(AFP/File)

United Nations UN identifies 38 new probable mass graves in DR Congo
UN US urges sanctions over DR Congo violence, election delays
In DR Congo Govt-backed militia shot babies, hacked toddlers - UN
In DR Congo Opposition blasts election delays as 'provocation'
DR Congo 8 soldiers get stiff jail terms for Kasai killings
DR Congo Hundreds practise volcano safety
In DR Congo Painted huts offer village a tourism lifeline
DR Congo Parliament orders probe of ex-minister's suspected role in Kasai violence
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

At least 27 people have perished and 54 are missing after an overcrowded boat sank in a river in the Democratic Republic of Congo, a local official said Sunday.

Most of the victims of the tragedy on the Kasai river were students on holiday, local administrator Jacques Mbila told AFP.

The main reasons for the sinking were "overcrowding and drunk drivers", Mbila added.

The accident happened overnight Thursday to Friday on the river Congo in the Idiofa area in the southwest of the vast country.

Local radio journalist Nelly Mafuta said she saw two nuns among the 27 dead, and the Idiofa cathedral said it held a mass in tribute to the victims.

The boat had left Dibaya in the restive central Kasai province on Thursday, heading northwest for its final destination of Ilebo more than 500 kilometres (300 miles) away.

Such transport is one of the most used in DR Congo with its numerous waterways including the Kasai river, the country's second longest after the mighty Congo at over 2,360 kilometres.

Boats frequently capsize in DR Congo, most often due to taking on too many passengers, the lack of safety measures and inexperienced helmsmen.

Violence in the Kasai region erupted last year after a tribal chieftain known as the Kamwina Nsapu openly challenged the authority of President Joseph Kabila's government and was killed in a police operation in August 2016.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Emmanuel Macron France President outshines Merkel as EU's top diplomatbullet
2 Xi Jinping US-China rifts widen despite economic headwaybullet
3 Tony Blair Ex British PM says EU would level with UK on mass migrationbullet

World

International investigators have said the Boeing airliner flying from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur was blown out of the sky over conflict-wracked east Ukraine on July 17, 2014 by a Buk missile system brought in from Russia
Ukraine Country wants Russia held to account over MH17 downing
Egypt's military is battling a local affiliate of IS which has waged a deadly insurgency in the northern Sinai that has killed hundreds of members of the security forces
Egypt Country says 9 militants killed in Sinai
Egyptians run for cover from tear gas during clashes with security forces in the Nile island of Warraq in Giza province, north of the capital Cairo, on July 16, 2017
In Egypt Man killed in raid on Nile island squatters
THE GUARDIAN NEWSPAPER
Pulse Frontpage Read today's newspaper headlines [Monday, July 17, 2017]