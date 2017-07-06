Home > World >

Donald Trump :  US President takes aim at China over North Korea

Trump posted the tweet as he was about to depart on a trip to Europe that will include a meeting with China's President Xi Jinping.

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump prepare to board Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland on July 5, 2017 play

US President Donald Trump lashed out at China Wednesday, pointing to a surge in its trade with North Korea as evidence that US reliance on Beijing to rein in Pyongyang was misplaced.

"Trade between China and North Korea grew almost 40% in the first quarter. So much for China working with us - but we had to give it a try!" Trump said in an early morning tweet.

It came a day after North Korea conducted an apparently successful test launch of an inter-continental ballistic missile capable of striking the United States.

