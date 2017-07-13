Home > World >

Donald Trump :  US President arrives in Paris for Bastille Day visit

Donald Trump arrived in Paris on Thursday for a presidential visit filled with Bastille Day pomp and which the White House hopes will offer respite from rolling scandal back home.

French President Emmanuel Macron hosts US leader Donald Trump for Bastille Day festivities play

French President Emmanuel Macron hosts US leader Donald Trump for Bastille Day festivities

Air Force One touched down at Paris' Orly Airport shortly after 0630 GMT at the start of a 24-hour trip during which the US leader will be the guest of honour at France's Bastille Day festivities on Friday.

He will also visit Napoleon's tomb and have a Michelin-starred dinner at the Eiffel Tower during on the trip, which coincides with the 100th anniversary of US involvement in World War I.

