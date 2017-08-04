Home > World >

Donald Trump :  Russia ties at all-time and 'very dangerous low'

Donald Trump Russia ties at all-time and 'very dangerous low'

Trump's outburst came the day after he grudgingly signed off on a sanctions bill that had been passed by Congress...

  • Published: , Refreshed:
US President Donald Trump and Russia's President Vladimir Putin meet in Hamburg, Germany, on July 7, 2017 play

US President Donald Trump and Russia's President Vladimir Putin meet in Hamburg, Germany, on July 7, 2017

(AFP/File)

Jens Stoltenberg Russia ties most 'difficult' since Cold War - NATO chief
In Iran Government says US breaching nuclear deal as Rouhani starts new term
Kim Jong-Un US to build pressure on North Korea at Asia talks
Trump US President grudgingly signs Russia sanctions into law
Trump The US Russia sanctions bill: What is in it?
Donald Trump US President signs Russia sanctions into law
Donald Trump US President signs Russia sanctions into law - White House
Mike Pence US VP urges Balkans to turn west, away from Russian 'shadow'
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

US President Donald Trump said relations with Russia had hit an all-time and "very dangerous" low Thursday, putting the blame on Congress after he reluctantly approved sanctions against Moscow.

"Our relationship with Russia is at an all-time & very dangerous low," Trump wrote on Twitter.

"You can thank Congress, the same people that can't even give us HCare!", he added in reference to a recent defeat in the Senate on his health care reform plans.

Trump's outburst came the day after he grudgingly signed off on a sanctions bill that had been passed by Congress, calling the legislation "significantly flawed" and arguing that some of its provisions were unconstitutional.

The legislation -- which also includes measures against North Korea and Iran -- targets the Russian energy sector, giving Washington the ability to sanction companies involved in developing Russian pipelines, and placing curbs on some Russian weapons exporters.

It also constrains Trump's ability to waive the penalties, a statement of mistrust from the Republican-controlled Congress.

Moscow has reacted furiously to the sanctions, with Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev saying they amounted to a "full-fledged economic war" and that they had demonstrated Trump's "total weakness."

Trump's presidency has been overshadowed by allegations that his campaign team colluded with Moscow during last year's US presidential campaign in which he defeated Hillary Clinton.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Russia US Senate passes sanctions, sends bill to Trumpbullet
2 Trump US President names businesswoman Jamie McCourt ambassador to Francebullet
3 Shell Europe's biggest oil refinery shut for two more weeksbullet

World

A picture taken on August 2, 2017 shows children of Islamic State group fighters now living in the Libyan Red Crescent headquarters in Misrata, a town half-way between Sirte and Tripoli
Red Crescent Centre Solace of orphaned children of defeated Libya jihadists
Hong Kong tycoon Li Ka-shing (C) said he was "cautiously optimistic" about his company's future, as an upturn in major economies was weighed by geopolitical risks
Li Ka-shing Hong Kong tycoon 'cautious' as profits rise
Scores of people have been killed in four months of clashes at protests against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro
Venezuela Country's opposition delays protest until Friday
The UN-backed talks had been billed as the best chance to end the 40-year division of Cyprus
Cypriots Outgoing UN envoy says now up to strike deal