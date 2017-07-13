Home > World >

Donald Trump :  President's envoy mediates water deal between Israel, Palestinians

Donald Trump President's envoy mediates water deal between Israel, Palestinians

Palestinians suffer from water shortages and say the unequal distribution of water resources favours Israel.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Israel is to supply millions of cubic metres of water to Palestinians including in the Gaza Strip, where a Palestinian boy is seen here cooling off with water from a jerrycan during a heatwave on July 2, 2017 play

Israel is to supply millions of cubic metres of water to Palestinians including in the Gaza Strip, where a Palestinian boy is seen here cooling off with water from a jerrycan during a heatwave on July 2, 2017

(AFP)

United States Mexican artist aims for record mural on US border wall
Donald Trump U.S. President sued for blocking Twitter users
In Sudan Party warns extended US sanctions may encourage unrest
Donald Trump US President arrives in Paris for Bastille Day visit
France, Germany Countries hold joint cabinet meeting to present united front
Donald Trump CNN video shows US President with figures linked to Russia email controversy
Donald Trump US President jets off to Paris as Russia crisis plagues Washington
Trump US president says he gets along 'very, very well' with Putin
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

US President Donald Trump's Middle East peace envoy said Thursday Israel would supply the Palestinians with millions of cubic metres of water annually, as Washington seeks to build confidence for fresh negotiations.

Jason Greenblatt hailed an "important step forward" in a wider regional water deal, as Israel announced it would provide more than 32 million cubic metres of water to the Palestinians annually.

"Water is a precious commodity in the Middle East. The United States welcomes the agreement reached by the Palestinian Authority and the government of Israel which will allow for the sale of up to 33 million cubic metres of water from Israel to the PA," Greenblatt said at a signing ceremony in Jerusalem.

Israel's Regional Cooperation Minister Tzachi Hanegbi and Mazin Ghunaim, head of the Palestinian Water Authority, also attended.

Palestinians suffer from water shortages and say the unequal distribution of water resources favours Israel.

The deal announced Thursday is part of a wider water project involving the Red and Dead Seas to be developed over the next five years, but the Palestinians are likely to begin receiving water from it before then, Hanegbi said.

It came after Greenblatt helped broker an agreement between the two sides on the price and quantities of water, as well as where the connection points will be.

The deal is supposed to ease water scarcity in the Palestinian territories, including in the Gaza Strip, where more than 95 percent of water is undrinkable.

Ghunaim said 22 million cubic metres would go to the Israeli-occupied West Bank, while a further 10 million would go to Gaza.

"This will reduce the suffering of the Palestinian people which has been worsened by the beginning of summer and the crises that they are living through," he said.

The deal is part of a pre-existing plan to link the Dead Sea and the Red Sea by pipes in Jordan.

The plan would also seek to reverse the disappearing of the Dead Sea, which sinks by about a metre a year according to Israeli officials.

The primary cause is overuse of water upstream.

In 2013, Israel, Jordan and the Palestinians signed a memorandum of understanding on the water project that included plans to build a desalination plant at the Red Sea.

Hanegbi said the wider agreement was the "most ambitious" in the history of the region.

"It will supply (a) significant amount of water to Jordan, to Israel and to the Palestinians."

Greenblatt is seeking to restart peace negotiations between the Israelis and the Palestinians, stalled since talks collapsed in 2014, with Trump saying he wants to reach the "ultimate deal".

There is however heavy scepticism over whether meaningful talks can be held now, with 82-year-old Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas unpopular and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu heading what is seen as the most right-wing government in his country's history.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Donald Trump US President says Israel settlement growth 'not good for peace'bullet
2 In US New York Bronx-Lebanon Hospital shooter identified as Nigerianbullet
3 In France Far-right group hires boat to 'patrol' Med for migrantsbullet

World

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan acknowledges supporters in Ankara in April 2017
Turkey Country detains director of film 'on anti-Erdogan coup'
Same-sex activists in Taipei celebrating a court ruling in May that paves the way for Taiwan to become the first place in Asia to legalise gay marriage
Homosexuality Gay marriage around the world
Donald Trump is hoping the pomp and ceremony of the Paris visit will distract from a growing Russia scandal back home
Donald Trump President in Paris with Russia scandal in tow
Chinese Nobel Peace laureate Liu Xiaobo died aged 61, more than a month after he was transferred from prison to a heavily-guarded hospital to be treated for late-stage liver cancer
Liu Xiaobo China's Nobel laureate dies aged 61