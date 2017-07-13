Home > World >

Donald Trump :  CNN video shows US President with figures linked to Russia email controversy

Donald Trump CNN video shows US President with figures linked to Russia email controversy

The video shows the future US president in animated conversation with billionaire Aras Agalarov, his popstar son Emin and Emin's publicist Rob Goldstone.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Donald Trump meeting Azerbaijani-Russian businessman Aras Agalarov, his son Emin Agalarov and Miss Universe 2012 Olivia Culpo at the 2013 Miss USA pageant play

Donald Trump meeting Azerbaijani-Russian businessman Aras Agalarov, his son Emin Agalarov and Miss Universe 2012 Olivia Culpo at the 2013 Miss USA pageant

(GETTY IMAGES/AFP/File)

Trump US president says he gets along 'very, very well' with Putin
Yellen US economy needs only 'gradual' rate hikes
Trump FBI nominee rejects torture
Omar al-Bashir Sudan halts talks after Trump extends sanctions
Donald Trump Jr Russia magnate calls president's son's emails 'fiction'
Donald Trump Washington extends review period for Sudan sanctions
Donald Trump Did US President's son break the law?
White House Washington extends review period for Sudan sanctions
In Syria EU, Russia play up ties but trade barbs over country
Trump US President's son said he would 'love' Russian dirt on Clinton: emails
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

CNN on Wednesday released a video showing Donald Trump attending a dinner with key figures at the center of a growing controversy over alleged Russian interference in the US presidential election.

The video was shot on June 15, 2013 on the eve of the Miss USA pageant, according to the network, which described it as offering "fresh insights into the warm relationship" between Trump and the Azerbaijani-Russian Agalarov family.

It shows the future US president in animated conversation with billionaire Aras Agalarov, his popstar son Emin and Emin's publicist Rob Goldstone, whose email exchange with Trump's eldest son Donald Jr has been described in some quarters as a possible "smoking gun" in the ongoing investigation into whether the Republican's campaign colluded with Moscow to get him elected.

Donald Trump Jr released emails on Tuesday in which he was told by Goldstone he could get "very high level and sensitive information" that was "part of Russia and its government's support for Mr. Trump."

In response, the 39-year-old -- who runs the family real estate business -- wrote back saying, "if it's what you say I love it."

He then held a meeting with Natalia Veselnitskaya, a woman described in the emails as a "Russian government attorney."

In the clip, Trump heaps praise on the Agalarov family, whom he describes as "the most powerful people in all of Russia."

He also expresses hope that the Miss Universe pageant, which he brought to Russia that year under a deal with the Agalarovs, would help bilateral ties.

"It really is a great country. It's a very powerful country that we have a relationship with, but I would say not a great relationship, and I would say this can certainly help that relationship."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Donald Trump US President says Israel settlement growth 'not good for peace'bullet
2 In US New York Bronx-Lebanon Hospital shooter identified as Nigerianbullet
3 In France Far-right group hires boat to 'patrol' Med for migrantsbullet

World

This undated video grab obtained July 11, 2017 shows Chinese Nobel Laureate Liu Xiaobo surrounded by doctors and his wife Liu Xia at an undisclosed location. The US government has expressed concern about the cancer-stricken democracy activist
United States 'Concerned' US urges release of China's Nobel laureate
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump depart the White House for Paris on July 12, 2017
Donald Trump US President jets off to Paris as Russia crisis plagues Washington
The Great Red Spot on Jupiter, taken by the Juno Spacecraft on its flyby over the storm on July 11, 2017
NASA US space agency releases new images of raging storm on Jupiter
American Airlines planes are viewed at Philadelphia International Airport in July 2017
United States American Airlines ends codeshare deals with Qatar, Etihad