Disaster :  Bus crash kills 28 in northern India

Bus crash kills 28 in northern India

Bus crash kills 28 in northern India

The accident occurred around 100 kilometres (62 miles) from the hill resort of Shimla in Himachal Pradesh state, said police superintendent...

The wreckage of a bus lies in a gorge following an accident near the Indian town of Rampur on July 20, 2017 play

The wreckage of a bus lies in a gorge following an accident near the Indian town of Rampur on July 20, 2017

(AFP)

At least 28 people were killed Thursday after a bus plunged into a deep gorge in a Himalayan region of northern India popular with tourists, police said.

The accident occurred around 100 kilometres (62 miles) from the hill resort of Shimla in Himachal Pradesh state, said police superintendent Soumiya Sambasivan.

"28 people have died and seven are injured. All the bodies have been identified," she said.

The bus was taking around 40 people from Kinnaur district towards Solan when it rolled roughly 200 metres down a gorge to the banks of a river river.

Images from the scene showed emergency workers conducting a rescue operation with the help of local volunteers.

Last week, 16 pilgrims died in a bus crash in neighbouring Jammu and Kashmir state, while in April 44 people were killed in Himachal Pradesh in a similar accident.

India has some of the world's highest traffic fatalities with more than 150,000 deaths annually due to poor roads, badly maintained vehicles and reckless driving.

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

