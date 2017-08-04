Home > World >

Cypriots :  Outgoing UN envoy says now up to strike deal

Cypriots Outgoing UN envoy says now up to strike deal

Efforts to reunify the divided island of Cyprus collapsed at a peace summit in Switzerland last month and Eide said the way ahead is now uncertain.

  • Published:
The UN-backed talks had been billed as the best chance to end the 40-year division of Cyprus play

The UN-backed talks had been billed as the best chance to end the 40-year division of Cyprus

(AFP/File)

In Turkey Cypriots release anti-migrant Europe boat crew
In Cyprus Greek FM to hold talks after failure of UN talks
Antonio Guterres Cyprus talks end without agreement - UN chief
Antonio Guterres UN chief returns to Cyprus talks
Cyprus Greece demands withdrawal of 'occupying troops' from country
Antonio Guterres 'Highly constructive' talks on Cyprus, says UN
Antonio Guterres Cyprus talks 'historic opportunity' for peace - UN chief says
Erdogan Turkey denies Cyprus troop withdrawal offer in crunch talks
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The United Nations will not resurrect the collapsed Cyprus reunification talks as the onus is now on the divided island's rival communities to prove they really want a long-elusive settlement, the outgoing UN envoy said Thursday.

"If people want change, they need to stand up for change," Espen Barth Eide told reporters after a meeting in Nicosia with President Nicos Anastasiades, the Greek Cypriot leader.

The United Nations "will not be resurrected by the UN, the resurrection will have to happen from here", he said. "It is up to Cypriots… We can’t do it for them."

The Norwegian diplomat was bidding farewell to the eastern Mediterranean holiday island as he is stepping down to run in parliamentary elections in Norway.

Efforts to reunify the divided island of Cyprus collapsed at a peace summit in Switzerland last month and Eide said the way ahead is now uncertain.

"We are here to help and always available but we are not planning any initiatives," said Eide. "The international community needs to be convinced that there is a real intent to try again."

He later crossed the UN-patrolled ceasefire line in Nicosia to hold talks with Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci.

There will be a reception on Thursday evening in honour of Eide, to be attended by both Cypriot leaders, their first meeting since the talks collapsed on July 7.

The negotiations broke down in the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana after the UN failed to broker a compromise deal on a new security arrangement for a post-solution Cyprus.

A map of the divided island of Cyprus play

A map of the divided island of Cyprus

(AFP)

Greece wanted to end the right of intervention on Cyprus it holds with Britain and Turkey, while the Greek Cypriots also pushed for a withdrawal of Turkish troops from the former British colony which joined the European Union in 2004.

The talks in Switzerland failed to overcome these obstacles, leaving a UN-led push that ran for more than two years -- the latest in a long list of aborted bids to find a settlement -- in limbo.

"What’s left of this phase is a better understanding where an agreement can be found if ever there will be a new attempt," said Eide.

At Crans-Montana the UN was working towards ending guarantees and intervention rights but some troops would have stayed on the ground.

Since the talks collapsed, Greece and Turkey have waged a war of words over the party at fault.

Both Nicosia and Athens have accused UN mediator Eide of having been "unprepared" for the summit and of not giving the full picture of what happened in the Alpine ski resort.

The island has been divided since 1974, when Turkish troops invaded its northern third in response to an Athens-inspired coup seeking union with Greece.

Turkey still maintains around 35,000 troops in the north, while Akinci heads a self-declared statelet recognised only by Ankara.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Russia US Senate passes sanctions, sends bill to Trumpbullet
2 Trump US President names businesswoman Jamie McCourt ambassador to Francebullet
3 Shell Europe's biggest oil refinery shut for two more weeksbullet

World

A picture taken on August 2, 2017 shows children of Islamic State group fighters now living in the Libyan Red Crescent headquarters in Misrata, a town half-way between Sirte and Tripoli
Red Crescent Centre Solace of orphaned children of defeated Libya jihadists
Hong Kong tycoon Li Ka-shing (C) said he was "cautiously optimistic" about his company's future, as an upturn in major economies was weighed by geopolitical risks
Li Ka-shing Hong Kong tycoon 'cautious' as profits rise
Scores of people have been killed in four months of clashes at protests against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro
Venezuela Country's opposition delays protest until Friday
Former London mayor Ken Livingstone has long been a controversial figure
London City's ex-mayor says Venezuela crisis due to 'not killing oligarchs'