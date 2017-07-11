Home > World >

Clashes leave four dead east of Tripoli

Clashes leave four dead east of Tripoli

Clashes broke out on Sunday evening between forces loyal to the Government of National Accord and fighters.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Forces loyal to Libya's Government of National Accord man a checkpoint in the Hay al-Andalus neighbourhood of Tripoli in March 2017 play

Forces loyal to Libya's Government of National Accord man a checkpoint in the Hay al-Andalus neighbourhood of Tripoli in March 2017

(AFP/File)

Libya Rival forces battle east of Tripoli
In Libya Jihadists battle govt forces in 'liberated' Benghazi
EU Tusk calls on G20 leaders to be 'less cynical' in migrant smuggling fight
In Italy Austria rows back on border troop threat
Mediterranean Migration 'Are we really the problem?' ask aid groups saving migrants
In Libya Rocket attack kills 5 on Tripoli beach - Ministry
Scotland Family of late Lockerbie bombing convict launch appeal bid
Italy Country in migrant row with Austria as Europe arrivals top 100,000
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Clashes between forces loyal to Libya's unity government and rival fighters east of Tripoli have left four people dead including at least two civilians, the health ministry said.

Another 21 people were wounded in the fighting on Sunday and Monday in Garabulli about 60 kilometres (40 miles) east of the capital, the ministry said overnight on Facebook.

Two foreign workers, whose nationalities were unclear, were among those killed, it said.

Clashes broke out on Sunday evening between forces loyal to the Government of National Accord and fighters aligned with former prime minister Khalifa Ghweil who refuses to recognise the UN-backed government in Tripoli, witnesses said.

The violence was continuing at dawn on Tuesday, they said.

Pro-GNA forces backed by dozens of tanks and pick-up trucks mounted with anti-aircraft guns deployed east of the capital heading for Garabulli on the weekend, the witnesses said.

On Friday the GNA warned groups it described as "outlaws" against attempting to advance on Tripoli, adding that it had instructed security forces to prevent an assault on the capital.

Libya has been wracked by chaos since the 2011 toppling of dictator Moamer Kadhafi, with various militias and administrations vying for control of the oil-rich country.

A rival authority based in the country's east has refused to recognise the GNA since it started working in Tripoli in March last year.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In US New York Bronx-Lebanon Hospital shooter identified as Nigerianbullet
2 In Guyana Armed inmates keep police at bay as fire destroys prisonbullet
3 In South Sudan Country marks another year of freedom without peacebullet

World

There has been speculation that Trump is deferring the state visit, an occasion filled with pomp that involves a banquet with Queen Elizabeth II, amid concerns that it would draw protests over his presidency
Donald Trump President's visit to Britain to be delayed until 2018
Mauritanian President Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz, pictured in April 2017, called for a referendum after the Senate rejected the abolition of their own chamber, but many critics say the referundum is just preparation for Aziz's third presidential term
Mauritania Opposition vows to boycott president's referendum
A lioness is pictured in the Kruger National Park in 2011
Lions Four escape from S.Africa's Kruger Park
A protester's shadow is cast on a Venezuelan national flag in Caracas, the capital city of a country that has hit its 100th day of anti-government protests
Venezuela Five things to know about the crisis