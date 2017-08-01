Home > World >

China :  President says country will protect its sovereignty

China President says country will protect its sovereignty

The message comes as the ruling Communist Party (CCP) faces political resistance in semi-autonomous Hong Kong.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Chinese president Xi Jinping says his country will protect its sovereignty against any "people, organisation or political party" play

Chinese president Xi Jinping says his country will protect its sovereignty against any "people, organisation or political party"

(AFP/File)

Papua New Guinea US firms buying timber from illegal PNG logging
Xi Jinping China's President urges need for 'world-class' army loyal to party
In Sri Lanka Government completes controversial $1 billion port deal with China
China Country opens first overseas base in Africa
Xi Jinping President says China will protect its sovereignty
In Australia 'Disturbing' reports of sexual harassment in universities
Trump US successfully tests missile intercept system
In Vietnam Four detained as authorities ramps up dissident crackdown
Apple Tech giant removes some VPN services from Chinese app store
Kim Jong-Un Missile test 'warning' against US sanctions push - North Korea says
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

China will fiercely protect its sovereignty against "any people, organisation or political party", President Xi Jinping warned Tuesday, as the country celebrated the 90th anniversary of its military.

The message comes as the ruling Communist Party (CCP) faces political resistance in semi-autonomous Hong Kong, where many locals fear Beijing is tightening its grip, and in self-ruled Taiwan, which China views as a rebel province awaiting reunification.

The Asian giant is also mired in several bitter border disputes with its neighbours, including an ongoing stand-off with India over territory on China's border with Bhutan.

"We will never allow any people, organisation or political party to split any part of Chinese territory out of the country at any time, in any form," Xi told an audience of CCP and People's Liberation Army (PLA) officials gathered at Beijing's Great Hall of the People, who broke out into applause.

"No one should expect us to swallow the bitter fruit that is harmful to our sovereignty, security or development interests," he said.

While China formerly followed a strategy of "hide your strength", it has begun to indulge in more frequent, pointed demonstrations of its power.

On Sunday it held a rare military parade in Inner Mongolia in which Xi stressed the need to build a world-class army loyal to the CCP, and capable of "defeating all invading enemies".

In Hong Kong in June, Xi helmed the largest military parade there in decades to mark the 20th anniversary of the former British colony's handover to China.

The country in December also sailed its first aircraft carrier near Taiwan, where the ruling political party has angered Beijing by refusing to acknowledge that both sides are part of "one China".

The ship was on its way to the South China Sea, where Beijing has pursued claims on territory -- despite partial counter-claims from nations such as the Philippines and Vietnam -- by building military facilities and conducting naval exercises.

'No wavering, no hesitation'

Since coming to power in 2012, Xi has trumpeted the need to build a stronger combat-ready military, while leading efforts to centralise the Communist Party's control over it.

Maintaining control is key for Xi ahead of a crucial party congress later this year, at which he is expected to further consolidate his grip on power.

In his speech Tuesday, the president stressed that "there shall be no wavering, no hesitation, and no ambiguity" in the PLA's duty to "unswervingly adhere to the Party's absolute leadership".

China has for some time been engaged in a modernisation of its once-backward armed forces, seeking military clout commensurate with its economic might.

As part of that effort, it has made major investments in building up its capabilities, particularly in its navy, where it seeks the ability to project force into the far seas.

But a major Achilles heel for the PLA is that it has not fought a real battle since a war with Vietnam in 1979, and has a questionable mastery of modern military techniques, according to some Western experts.

James Char of the Institute of Defence and Strategic Studies at Singapore's Nanyang Technological University, said the army "lags behind" those of other major powers.

But he added that recent reforms have at least "gradually shifted it away from a purely land-based outfit (more defence-oriented), to one that is more joint and able to project power increasingly further away from Chinese shores".

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Russia US Senate passes sanctions, sends bill to Trumpbullet
2 In Venezuela Candidate killed as violence erupts during votingbullet
3 In US I've got a snake stuck to my face, woman tells rescuersbullet

World

1MDB and its founder Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak are battling allegations that billions were looted from the fund in complex overseas deals that are being investigated by authorities in several countries
Malaysia Country's 1MDB misses Abu Dhabi payment
Indonesian narcotics police guard two suspects and the seized drugs during the press conference
Indonesia Country says convict organised major drug trafficking ring
"Breaking The Silence" is now banned in Malaysia
Malaysia Country sparks anger with ban on moderate Islam book
This undated handout photo released on August 1, 2017 by the enviromental watchdog Global Witness shows trees illegally logged in the back of a truck on New Hanover Island, part of the Bismarck Archipelago of Papua New Guinea
Papua New Guinea US firms buying timber from illegal PNG logging