Home > World >

Charlie Gard :  Parents of terminally-ill UK baby end fight for US treatment

Charlie Gard Parents of terminally-ill UK baby end fight for US treatment

Judge Francis had been due to rule on whether there was enough new evidence to allow the parents to take the baby...

  • Published: , Refreshed:
British baby Charlie Gard suffers from a rare genetic disorder play

British baby Charlie Gard suffers from a rare genetic disorder

(AFP)

Charlie Gard Parents of terminally-ill UK baby end legal fight
Terminally Ill Baby UK court hearing begins
Charlie Gard Trump offers support for terminally ill British baby
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The parents of British baby Charlie Gard on Monday abandoned their legal fight to take their son to the United States for experimental treatment in a case that has attracted global attention.

A lawyer representing Gard's parents Connie Yates and Chris Gard told judge Nicholas Francis at London's High Court that "time had run out" and they had made their decision after seeing the 11-month-old's latest brain scans.

Judge Francis had been due to rule on whether there was enough new evidence to allow the parents to take the baby, who suffers from a rare genetic disorder, to the US for a type of treatment that has never been used on a human being.

But the couple broke down in tears as their lawyer Grant Armstrong told the court: "It is no longer in Charlie's best interest to pursue this course of treatment."

"Charlie has suffered severe muscular atrophy" and "the damage to his muscles was irreversible," he added.

British doctors believe Gard's brain damage is "severe and irreversible" and have said the baby "may be suffering".

The couple had fought a long legal fight to allow them to take their child out of London's Great Ormond Street Hospital, but lost in both Britain's Supreme Court and the European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg.

The ruling led to the intervention of both US President Donald Trump and Pope Francis, who offered to help the baby.

Charlie suffers from a rare form of mitochondrial disease, which causes progressive muscle weakness in the heart and other key organs.

Scores of supporters holding blue balloons gathered outside the court for Monday's hearing, with Armstrong saying the parents now "want to establish a foundation for Charlie's voice to be heard".

Judge Francis paid tribute to the parents "for the love and the care they gave to their child Charlie".

"No parents could have done more for their child," he said.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Kim Jong-Un Last chance to see North Korea for US touristsbullet
2 In South Africa The circumcision ritual: a dangerous route to manhoodbullet
3 Nelson Mandela Book on former president withdrawn after outrage from...bullet

World

Lahore city has been hit by significant militant attacks in Pakistan's more than decade-long war on extremism, but they have been less frequent in recent years
Deadly Explosion Blast kills 15, injures 20 in Pakistan's Lahore
Migrants from Africa rescued by Libya are brought ashore at a Tripoli port on July 24, 2017
In Libya 278 Europe-bound migrants rescued
Graffiti in Athens by French street artist Goin. Greece's return to the bond markets is a psychological milestone, demonstrating that the country is back on the road to weaning itself off bailout aid
Financial Crisis Greece returns to debt markets after three-year hiatus
Dark clouds gather over India's financial capital of Mumbai during the monsoon season, when building collapses across the country become more common
In India Rescuers fear dozens trapped in Mumbai building collapse