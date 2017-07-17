Caitlyn Jenner eyes U.S. Senate to promote LGBT issues

Caitlyn Jenner has revealed her intentions to consider going into politics with the U.S. senate on her front burner.

The former Olympic athlete, who recently completed her transformation from male to female, recently told an interviewer on a radio programme that she has considered and likes the political side of life.

She said: “I have considered it. I like the political side of it.”

“The political side of it has always been very intriguing to me. Can I do a better job from the outside?

Kind of working the perimeter of the political scene, being open to, you know, talk to anybody? Or are you better off from the inside, and we are in the process of determining that,” she said.

Continuing, she reportedly said: “And yeah, but I would look for a senatorial run.”

With a six-month deadline for reaching a decision, Caitlyn's eye on the U.S. Senate might see her giving the Democrat rep, Dianne Feinstein, a challenge if the lawmaker is considering a re-election next year.