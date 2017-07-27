Home > World >

Benjamin Netanyahu :  PM wants execution of Palestinian who stabbed to death 3 Israelis

Benjamin Netanyahu PM wants execution of Palestinian who stabbed to death 3 Israelis

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday called for the execution of a Palestinian who stabbed to death three Israelis last week as tensions rose over new security measures at a Jerusalem holy site.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Israeli forensic police on July 22, 2017 inspect a home where a Palestinian broke in the day before and stabbed four Israelis, killing three of them, in the Jewish settlement Neve Tsuf in the occupied West Bank play

Israeli forensic police on July 22, 2017 inspect a home where a Palestinian broke in the day before and stabbed four Israelis, killing three of them, in the Jewish settlement Neve Tsuf in the occupied West Bank

(AFP)

In Palestine Citizens to return to prayers at Al-Aqsa Thursday - Officials
In Israel All new security measures removed from Jerusalem holy site - Police
In Jerusalem No entry to holy site before inspection - Muslim official
In Israel Prayer mats, police and clashes outside Jerusalem's Old City
Recep Tayyip Erdogan Turkish President urges all Muslims to 'visit' and 'protect' Jerusalem
In Israel Country removes metal detectors from sensitive holy site
Donald Trump US presidential envoy heads to Israel for holy site crisis talks
In Jordan One killed, another wounded at Amman embassy
In Jerusalem How it happened: The holy site crisis
Benjamin Netanyahu Israeli PM faces pressure over holy site after violence kills eight
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday called for the execution of a Palestinian who stabbed to death three Israelis last week as tensions rose over new security measures at a Jerusalem holy site.

"The death penalty for terrorists –- it's time to implement it in severe cases," he said while speaking with family members of the victims, a video of which was posted on Netanyahu's Twitter account.

"It's anchored in the law. You need the judges to rule unanimously on it, but if you want to know the government's position and my position as prime minister –- in a case like this, of a base murderer like this -– he should be executed. He should simply not smile anymore."

A 19-year-old Palestinian broke into a home in a Jewish settlement in the occupied West Bank on July 21 and stabbed four Israelis during a Sabbath dinner, killing three of them.

He was shot and wounded by a neighbour, an off-duty soldier.

The stabbings came after a day of protests and clashes over new Israeli security measures at Jerusalem's Haram al-Sharif compound, known to Jews as the Temple Mount, installed after a July 14 attack nearby killed two policemen.

Five Palestinians were killed in clashes on July 21 and 22.

Israel removed the last of the new security measures on Thursday and Palestinians ended a boycott of the site, which includes Al-Aqsa mosque and the Dome of the Rock.

Clashes erupted between Israeli police and Palestinians as thousands of worshippers entered the compound on Thursday for the first time in two weeks.

Because the stabbings of the Israelis occurred in the West Bank, a military court would have jurisdiction under Israeli law.

Three military judges must unanimously approve any death penalty in military courts.

Israel has not carried out any executions since 1962.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Senegal Police fire tear gas to break up ex-president's rallybullet
2 In Brazil Regulators greenlight Natura buying The Body Shopbullet
3 Nelson Mandela Book on former president withdrawn after outrage from...bullet

World

Protesters have taken to the streets across Poland after lawmakers adopted a controversial reform of the Supreme Court despite the threat of unprecedented EU sanctions
EU Organisation could halt Poland's voting rights over court reforms
Iranians take pictures of the Simorgh satellite rocket during celebrations in Tehran to mark the 37th anniversary of the Islamic revolution on February 11, 2016
In Iran Country in 'successful' test of satellite-launch rocket
The building in Semeac is one of 62 budget hotels bought by the state to house some of the asylum-seekers currently sleeping rough on the streets of Paris or the northern port of Calais
In France Anti-migrant wall demolished after project scaled back
Russia's President Vladimir Putin slammed the intensifying probe into Russian meddling in the US presidential election, saying it bore witness to "a rise in anti-Russian hysteria" in Washington.
Vladimir Putin President says Russia will respond to 'insolence' of US sanctions