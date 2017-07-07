Home > World >

Benjamin Netanyahu :  Israeli PM due in Paris to mark WWII mass roundup of Jews

Benjamin Netanyahu Israeli PM due in Paris to mark WWII mass roundup of Jews

"On this occasion, there will be a working meeting" between French President Emmanuel Macron and Netanyahu, the French presidency said of the visit.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
More than 13,000 Jews were rounded up in the Nazi-directed raid play

More than 13,000 Jews were rounded up in the Nazi-directed raid

(AFP/File)

Ehud Olmert Israeli ex-PM freed from prison after parole in graft case
Helmut Kohl European ceremony honours former German Chancellor
Benjamin Netanyahu Israel's PM under fire after reneging on Western Wall deal
Ehud Olmert Former Israeli PM granted early prison release
Benjamin Netanyahu Israel starts work on new settlement amid US peace push
Benjamin Netanyahu Israel cuts back Gaza electricity supplies
Modi Indian PM begins first ever Israel visit by an Indian PM
In Israel Govt plans most settlement homes since 1992 - Minister
Benjamin Netanyahu PM insists Israel retain Jordan valley military control
Benjamin Netanyahu Israeli PM woos West African leaders at Liberia summit
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will visit Paris on July 16 for the 75th anniversary of the Vel d'Hiv roundup, where more than 13,000 Jews were arrested and sent to extermination camps.

"On this occasion, there will be a working meeting" between French President Emmanuel Macron and Netanyahu, the French presidency said of the visit -- the first by the Israeli leader since Macron's election.

The Velodrome d'Hiver was an indoor cycle track not far from the Eiffel Tower.

On July 16 and 17, 1942, authorities in occupied France rounded up in a Nazi-directed raid a total of 13,152 men, women and children in the Vel d'Hiv.

They were kept there under inhuman conditions with almost no food or water or proper sanitation for four days before being sent to Auschwitz and other camps.

Only about a 100 of those rounded up at Vel d'Hiv survived.

A total of 42,000 Jews were sent to Auschwitz from France during World War II.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In US New York Bronx-Lebanon Hospital shooter identified as Nigerianbullet
2 Japan Flood Two dead, 18 missingbullet
3 Boko Haram Niger jihadists kidnap 37 women, 9 people killedbullet

World

US President Donald Trump faces a series of tests on his four-day visit to Europe, including a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin
Donald Trump Trump kicks off fraught Europe tour with Poland speech
Protesters in Paris act out the role of victims of the April 2017 sarin gas attack, just days after scores died in the Syrian town of Khan Sheikhun
Syria UN-OPCW probe of sarin gas attack comes under heavy pressure
A member of the Iraqi Counter-Terrorism Service secures a building in the old quarter of Mosul, which a coalition general says will be free of Islamic State group fighters by next week
Islamic State IS on 'last legs' in Mosul - Canadian general
Soldiers watched a firework display in Pyongyang to celebrate the launch of North Korea's first ICBM
In North Korea Explosions in sky as Pyongyang celebrates ballistic missile launch