Benjamin Netanyahu :  Israeli PM due in Paris to mark WWII mass roundup of Jews

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will visit Paris on July 16 for the 75th anniversary of the Vel d'Hiv roundup, where more than 13,000 Jews were arrested and sent to extermination camps.

"On this occasion, there will be a working meeting" between French President Emmanuel Macron and Netanyahu, the French presidency said of the visit -- the first by the Israeli leader since Macron's election.

The Velodrome d'Hiver was an indoor cycle track not far from the Eiffel Tower.

On July 16 and 17, 1942, authorities in occupied France rounded up in a Nazi-directed raid a total of 13,152 men, women and children in the Vel d'Hiv.

They were kept there under inhuman conditions with almost no food or water or proper sanitation for four days before being sent to Auschwitz and other camps.

Only about a 100 of those rounded up at Vel d'Hiv survived.

A total of 42,000 Jews were sent to Auschwitz from France during World War II.