Home > World >

Barcelona :  City authorities, Airbnb reach deal after months of conflict

Barcelona City authorities, Airbnb reach deal after months of conflict

The city fined Airbnb 600,000 euros ($685,000) last year for advertising hundreds of properties that were not listed on a regional tourism registry as required by a law introduced in 2012.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Barcelona's city hall has sought to limit a boom in visitor numbers in recent years play

Barcelona's city hall has sought to limit a boom in visitor numbers in recent years

(AFP/File)

Jose Eduardo Dos Santos Angola leader back in Spain for 'visit' as health rumours swirl
Prison to WorldPride 40 years of gay activism in Spain
LGBT Party and security: Madrid gears up for WorldPride march
Messi Soccer superstar's gritty hometown braces for a glam wedding
In Spain Gay friendly Madrid gears for WorldPride
In Spain Thousands rally for Catalan independence vote
Uber Polish taxi drivers protest against the service
Uber, Cabify Spanish taxis go on strike against companies
Eduardo dos Santos Angolan president returns home after health checks
Eduardo dos Santos Angola opposition calls for clarity on president's health
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Homesharing website Airbnb will remove adverts for lodgings in Barcelona that lack permits to host tourists under a deal reached Wednesday with city authorities after months of dispute.

The city fined Airbnb 600,000 euros ($685,000) last year for advertising hundreds of properties that were not listed on a regional tourism registry as required by a law introduced in 2012.

It had threatened last month to keep fining Airbnb unless the adverts were taken down from the website.

During a meeting with city officials Airbnb "proposed a simple process for city hall to notify it of illegal tourist lodgings, which we will quickly take down from the website," Sergio Vinay, who is in charge of Airbnb's public policy in Barcelona, said in a statement.

Barcelona city hall will provide Airbnb with a list of the first adverts which it says should be removed from the website, the councillor in charge of tourism, Agusti Colom, said.

"We are at a turning point, a change in attitude. Airbnb is starting to address the issues which we have raised," he added.

Barcelona mayor Ada Colau, a former anti-eviction activist, has sought to curb a boom in visitor numbers since she came to power in 2015, fearing it will spoil the attraction of the city.

Cities like Berlin, Paris and Barcelona say home-sharing websites for tourists deprive locals of apartments for permanent rent and push up prices for homes remaining on the market.

In addition to fining homesharing websites like Airbnb and its rival HomeAway -- which was also hit with a fine of 600,000 euros -- Barcelona in January banned the opening of new hotels in the saturated city centre.

San Francisco-based Airbnb claims that it provides a useful service by helping visitors find affordable temporary lodging while enabling homeowners to supplement their income.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Donald Trump US President says Israel settlement growth 'not good for peace'bullet
2 In US New York Bronx-Lebanon Hospital shooter identified as Nigerianbullet
3 In France Far-right group hires boat to 'patrol' Med for migrantsbullet

World

A ceasefire in southern Syria came into force ahead of a fresh round of peace talks in Geneva
In Syria Ceasefire 'globally respected' - Russia
Former New York mayor Bloomberg is joining with California Governor Jerry Brown in an initiative to report on efforts by Americans to drive down greenhouse gas emissions
Bloomberg US billionaire outlines plan to quantify US climate efforts
Spanish King Felipe VI's state visit to Britain was delayed twice
Queen Elizabeth II Britain welcomes Spanish royals but Gibraltar differences evident
This undated video grab obtained July 11, 2017 shows Chinese Nobel Laureate Liu Xiaobo surrounded by doctors and his wife Liu Xia at an undisclosed location. The US government has expressed concern about the cancer-stricken democracy activist
United States 'Concerned' US urges release of China's Nobel laureate