Home > World >

Antonio Guterres :  Cyprus talks end without agreement - UN chief

Antonio Guterres Cyprus talks end without agreement - UN chief

Guterres himself was upbeat when he first joined the talks late last week, describing the negotiations as "highly constructive".

  • Published: , Refreshed:
The Green Line -- cyprus has been divided since 1974 when Turkish troops invaded and later occupied its northern third in response to an Athens-inspired putsch seeking union with Greece play

The Green Line -- cyprus has been divided since 1974 when Turkish troops invaded and later occupied its northern third in response to an Athens-inspired putsch seeking union with Greece

(AFP/File)

Antonio Guterres UN chief returns to Cyprus talks
Italy Country in migrant row with Austria as Europe arrivals top 100,000
Cyprus Greece demands withdrawal of 'occupying troops' from country
Erdogan Turkey denies Cyprus troop withdrawal offer in crunch talks
Nicos Anastasiades Cyprus president hopes to clinch peace deal in Switzerland
Antonio Guterres 'Highly constructive' talks on Cyprus, says UN
Antonio Guterres Cyprus talks 'historic opportunity' for peace - UN chief says
Recep Tayyip Erdogan Greece a haven for Turks fleeing post-coup crackdown
In Cyprus Blast at British base injures police officer
In Cyprus 4 decades of division and negotiations
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Marathon talks in Switzerland aimed at ending the decades-old conflict in Cyprus wrapped up early Friday without a deal, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said.

Cyprus is one of the world's longest-running political crises and the UN-backed talks that began in the Swiss Alpine resort of Crans-Montana on June 28 had been billed as the best chance to end the island's 40-year division.

"I am deeply sorry to inform you that despite the very strong commitment and engagement of all the delegations and the different parties ... the Conference on Cyprus was closed without an agreement being reached," the UN chief told reporters.

Guterres himself was upbeat when he first joined the talks late last week, describing the negotiations as "highly constructive", and urging the rival Cypriot sides to seize "a historic opportunity to reach a comprehensive settlement to the conflict that has divided Cyprus for too many decades".

But the tone quickly soured and the UN chief flew back to Switzerland early Thursday in a bid to try to end the stalemate that had set in.

He held a full day of back-to-back meetings with President Nicos Anastasiades, the Greek-Cypriot leader, and his Turkish-Cypriot counterpart Mustafa Akinci, as well as the foreign and European affairs ministers from so-called guarantor powers Greece, Turkey and Britain.

But after pushing negotiations into Friday, just hours before he was set to leave for the G20 summit in Hamburg, Guterres was forced to acknowledge that the talks ended "without a result."

"It was obvious that there was still a significant distance between the delegations on a certain number of issues, and a deal was not possible," he said, without providing more details.

He stressed though that while the Crans-Montana conference had proved fruitless, "that doesn’t mean that other initiatives cannot be developed in order to address the Cyprus problem."

Cyprus has been divided since 1974 when Turkish troops invaded and later occupied its northern third in response to an Athens-inspired putsch seeking union with Greece.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In US New York Bronx-Lebanon Hospital shooter identified as Nigerianbullet
2 Japan Flood Two dead, 18 missingbullet
3 Boko Haram Niger jihadists kidnap 37 women, 9 people killedbullet

World

US President Donald Trump faces a series of tests on his four-day visit to Europe, including a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin
Donald Trump Trump kicks off fraught Europe tour with Poland speech
Protesters in Paris act out the role of victims of the April 2017 sarin gas attack, just days after scores died in the Syrian town of Khan Sheikhun
Syria UN-OPCW probe of sarin gas attack comes under heavy pressure
More than 13,000 Jews were rounded up in the Nazi-directed raid
Benjamin Netanyahu Israeli PM due in Paris to mark WWII mass roundup of Jews
A member of the Iraqi Counter-Terrorism Service secures a building in the old quarter of Mosul, which a coalition general says will be free of Islamic State group fighters by next week
Islamic State IS on 'last legs' in Mosul - Canadian general