Home > World >

Anthony Michael Baker :  British captain drunk while berthing cargo ship suspended

Anthony Michael Baker British captain drunk while berthing cargo ship suspended

A British captain who was five times over the legal alcohol limit while berthing his cargo ship in a New Zealand port was fined and suspended from his duties Monday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Anthony Michael Baker was more than five times over the legal alcohol limit when breath-tested after his ship Shansi docked in the northern New Zealand port of Marsden Point play

Anthony Michael Baker was more than five times over the legal alcohol limit when breath-tested after his ship Shansi docked in the northern New Zealand port of Marsden Point

(AFP)

Buckingham Palace At 96, Prince Philip begins his retirement
In Kenya Rights groups protest killing of election official
Ballistic Missile Test United States, European allies harden tone on Iran
In Iran Government rules out halt to missile tests as tension with US rises
In Britain Prince Philip to retire this week
ISIS Squeezed in Raqa, jihadists ramp up counter-attacks
WWI Passchendaele Relatives and royals mark centenary
Brexit UK prepared to pay 40bn-euro bill - report
In iran Government hits back at missile test criticism
Uhuru Kenyatta From millionaire playboy to Kenyan president
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A British captain who was five times over the legal alcohol limit while berthing his cargo ship in a New Zealand port was fined and suspended from his duties Monday.

Anthony Michael Baker was breath-tested after harbour staff noticed problems as his 40,000-tonne ship Shansi docked in the northern port of Marsden Point on Friday.

Baker was arrested and held in custody before appearing in Whangarei District Court where he pleaded guilty to breaching New Zealand's maritime law. He was fined NZ$3,000 (US$2,222).

Baker's lawyer told the court the captain had been "suspended by his employer and it would be difficult for him to find work in a similar profession in future".

Neil Rowarth, the regional manager for New Zealand's maritime authority, said Baker's conviction and fine sent "a strong warning" to seafarers that they will be prosecuted if they exceed the alcohol limit.

"The master is legally responsible for their ship and all on board, and must be able to carry out their duties safely," Rowarth said.

"A shipping accident can have tragic and widespread consequences. It endangers the crew, seafarers on other ships, and the environment.

"Alcohol impairs judgment and increases the risk of accidents. Where we find seafarers over the limit, we will take action."

Baker, a 53-year-old from Devon, was not on duty when the 200-metre (656 foot) Singapore-flagged Shansi was due to berth, but was called to the bridge due to problems getting the engine underway and lifting anchor.

He had been drinking before being called on duty and resumed drinking once the berthing was completed, his lawyer said.

Police said Baker's reading was 1,345 micrograms of alcohol per litre of breath, well above the New Zealand limit of 250.

Northland regional harbourmaster Jim Lyle said before the hearing that police were called when the pilot assisting with the berthing "noticed that all was not okay and there was a problem that could affect the safety of the ship".

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Mexico Mass grave found in northern Mexico, authorities saybullet
2 In France Petition against French First Lady garners 160,000 signaturesbullet
3 In Tunisia Fishermen vow to block 'racist' anti-migrant shipbullet

World

A picture taken on August 2, 2017 shows children of Islamic State group fighters now living in the Libyan Red Crescent headquarters in Misrata, a town half-way between Sirte and Tripoli
Red Crescent Centre Solace of orphaned children of defeated Libya jihadists
A young Libyan uses a mobile phone app to pay at a Benghazi store that accepts electronic payment systems
In Libya Cash crisis pushes people to virtual payments
The controversy comes as increasing numbers of women are going public with complaints of gender-based discrimination in Silicon Valley
Google Row over search giant employee's defense of tech gender gap
Recently-elected Macedonian Prime Minister Zoran Zaev seemed to relax the line of nationalist predecessors in suggesting the country can use a "FYROM reference" in its name as it targets NATO membership
In Macedonia Government aims to solve protracted name row with Greece