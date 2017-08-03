Home > World >

Al-Qaeda :  Attack kills 6 soldiers in southern Yemen

Al-Qaeda Attack kills 6 soldiers in southern Yemen

Six soldiers of a new anti-jihadist force formed by the United Arab Emirates were killed and others were abducted Wednesday in an Al-Qaeda suicide bombing in southern Yemen, a Yemeni military official said.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
The conflict in Yemen pits Huthi rebels and supporters of ex-president Ali Abdullah Saleh against forces loyal to the internationally recognised president Hadi play

The conflict in Yemen pits Huthi rebels and supporters of ex-president Ali Abdullah Saleh against forces loyal to the internationally recognised president Hadi

(AFP/File)

In Somalia Accidental internet cut-off hits country hard
Sudan Ban Country hopes Trump takes 'courageous' decision to lift sanctions
Islamic State Key dates of the terrorist group in Iraq, Syria
In Libya Jihadists battle govt forces in 'liberated' Benghazi
Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi "The Ghost" - world jihad's low-profile boss
Al-Qaeda Indian man pleads guilty to financing terror group's propagandist
White House Washington extends review period for Sudan sanctions
In the Philippines Militants behead seven loggers
In Spain Man shouting 'Allahu Akbar' in knife attack
European Union EU court to rule on Hamas terror listing
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Six soldiers of a new anti-jihadist force formed by the United Arab Emirates were killed and others were abducted Wednesday in an Al-Qaeda suicide bombing in southern Yemen, a Yemeni military official said.

The suicide bomber blew up his vehicle next to a military position recently set up by the Yemeni force in Shabwa province, the official told AFP, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Two vehicles belonging to the anti-jihadist force were destroyed in the attack, which left an undetermined number wounded while other soldiers were abducted by Al-Qaeda members supporting the suicide bomber, he added.

The official said the victims belong to an "elite unit" set up by the United Arab Emirates, one of the key partners in the Saudi-led coalition which intervened in Yemen in 2015 to support President Abedrabbo Mansour Hadi against Shiite Huthi rebels.

Al-Qaeda militants remain active in southern Yemen where they have exploited the security gap created by the conflict between Hadi's supporters and the Huthi rebels

The conflict in Yemen pits Huthi rebels and supporters of ex-president Ali Abdullah Saleh against forces loyal to the internationally recognised president Hadi.

The war has killed more than 8,000 people, mostly civilians, and wounded 44,500 since Saudi Arabia and its allies intervened against the rebels it says are supported by regional arch-rival Iran.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Russia US Senate passes sanctions, sends bill to Trumpbullet
2 Buckingham Palace At 96, Prince Philip begins his retirementbullet
3 George Weah Ex-warlord, footballer begin Liberia presidential campaignsbullet

World

US President Donald Trump, seen here at a Medal of Honor ceremony at the White House, says a Russia sanctions bill is "significantly flawed" but signs it anyway
Trump US President grudgingly signs Russia sanctions into law
US President Donald Trump is seeking to put in place a "merit-based" immigration system, with a preference for English speakers
Trump US President backs stiff curbs on legal immigration
US Defense Secretary James Mattis, left, and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, second left, are weighing whether to have Congress replace existing authorization for the use of military force against extremists
Trump US President team open to updating war powers, US lawmakers say
During the campaign, Jamie McCourt, right, showed early support for Donald Trump's economic policies and is said to have donated more than $400,000 to the "Trump Victory" fund
Trump US President names businesswoman Jamie McCourt ambassador to France