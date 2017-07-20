Home > Women's Health >

You have to see how Ariel Winter just shut down her body shamers

"I’m not a whore because I wear shorts and tank tops."

Body shamers beware: Ariel Winter will always clap back.

After posting a photo last week of her “squad,” the Modern Family star has replied to trolls who unleashed nasty comments about the shorts she wore in the picture. Among the comments were people saying that the shorts she was wearing were too small for her and she was “squeezing” into them. They got as awful as to say that she was “attention-seeking” and looking like she is “about to do a porn.”

Never one to take criticism sitting down, the 19-year-old released what she called a “small rant” on Twitter.

 

“Pretty annoyed about the focus on the fact that I wear shorts, and the commentary that I’m ‘squeezing’ into them or the idea that it’s not okay for me to wear shorts. It’s SUMMER. Get over it,” she wrote. “It’s hot, I’m obviously going to wear minimal clothes. I’m not going to suffer in a turtleneck to please anyone. I’m not a whore because I wear shorts and tank tops. I’m a normal girl. Also, I’m not ‘squeezing’ into anything. My shorts fit me and everything I’m doing is just fine.”

In May, Ariel was also criticized for her body and fashion choices, when she wore a revealing gold dress to an event with her co-stars. She again ranted in response, sharing an Instagram post with her followers.

"Why TF does anyone care that I didn't dress casual like everyone else for the panel?" she wrote. "Why do I have to be like everyone else? Why can't people just let other people feel good about themselves and do what they want? WEAR WHATEVER YOU WANT PEOPLE!”

In response to the haters shaming her shorts, the actress also took the opportunity to defend her peers who deal with similar criticism.

“Please leave young women alone,” she added. “We’re just living our lives. It’s really troubling that we even have to deal with this kind of stuff nowadays. Please stop criticizing everything everyone does!!!!!”

