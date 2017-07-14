Home > Women's Health >

This YouTube star allegedly lied about donating her hair

Lele also told Allure that the hair in the photo isn't actually hers, but just a point of reference.

Pro tip: Even when you have the best intentions, fudging the truth on social media rarely ends well.

Case in point: A Youtube star's fans have turned on her after she was caught in an awkward situation. In a now-deleted Instagram post, 21-year-old Lele Pons shared a picture of herself rocking a new short haircut next to a friend holding up what was ostensibly her cut hair.

The caption read: “DONATED MY HAIR!!!!! First time I ever cut my hair… what do you think???”

But Lele's fans were quick to point out a couple of inconsistencies. Firstly, most hair donation charities won't accept color-treated hair like Pons' bleached blonde hair. And secondly... the other woman in the photograph appears to be holding hair extensions, not the star's real hair.

 

Lele was forced to backtrack. She deleted the post, and clarified her actions in a series of tweets:

 

 

 

Lele also told Allure that the hair in the photo isn't actually hers, but just a point of reference. "The locks of hair shown in the Instagram photo was used as reference to show how many inches I cut," she said. "At the time of the photo, my real hair was being collected to make a ponytail because I had intended on donating it."

Of course, the intention to donate her hair was admirable. Charities that make wigs and hairpieces for individuals in need will typically accept non-dyed hair in a ponytail that is 8 inches or longer, and numerous celebrities have brought awareness to hair donation.

For example, Shailene Woodley donated some hair to Children With Hair Loss when she had her hair cut off for The Fault In Our Stars.

If you have long hair and are thinking of getting a chop, donating your hair to charity could be a great option. Just make sure your organization of choice will actually accept your hair before you post about your good deed.

