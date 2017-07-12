​This is the only bra that makes me love my big bust

I've always been a tiny person: five feet tall, roughly 125 pounds, and size B breasts. However, when I went on birth control, my boobs ballooned to a D-cup.

All of a sudden, I had to rework my wardrobe, get new bras, and adjust to just generally feeling, well, bigger. On top of all of this, I hated cleavage with a vengeance. So covering up my girls became priority number one.

My vastly bigger boobs created such a large problem for me in part because...well, I just wasn't used to wearing bras. Period. I spent my early twenties wearing only sports bras or just not wearing a bra and hoping no one would notice. But with a D-cup, it soon became evident that even if other people didn't notice, I did. Side-boob visibility, under-boob sweat, and razor-sharp nipples in the middle of winter led to a major wake-up call: I needed to find a bra I was comfortable in.

My goal? Find something that covered me from all angles, didn't give me cleavage, didn't feel restrictive, let me move comfortably, and didn't make me want to rip off my bra as soon as I got home every day. Could such a unicorn bra exist? It turns out, in fact, yes.

I ordered about 10 new bras, ranging from bralettes to super supportive t-backs to bras that promised you'd feel like you had nothing on. Trying them all was frustrating, at least until I crowned a winner: the Chantelle Intimated 'C Magnifique' Underwire Bra ($68, Nordstrom.com).

This bra really solved all of my problems and checked everything off my goal list. It covers me but not in a way that makes me feel restricted thanks to its breathable feel and malleable underwire. Basically, the bra moves with me, not against me. And for the first time in my bigger-breasted life, I wasn't just waiting for the end of the day when I got home and could take it off. Now, it's my go-to. My sports bras are now solely being worn for sports, and this Chantelle is worn nearly every day.

Boobs can already make you feel uncomfortable, especially if they've sprouted to a new size thanks to birth control, weight gain, pregnancy, or any other body change. My advice? Don't spend years waiting around for it to feel better. Invest in a few trial options and you will not be sorry.