Home > Women's Health >

This is THE best move for working your biceps

Fitness This is THE best move for working your biceps

The reverse grip isolates your biceps, strengthening them more than a neutral or overhand grip can.

  • Published:
play

Girl Smarts Kaley Cuoco swears THIS product is the only thing she needs for gorgeous skin
Odd Enough Kesha just released an intimate new single about her struggles with depression
Odd Enough ​These 2-ingredient pancakes will blow your mind
Girl Smarts Here's how to skip your period every month
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Check out Women's Health's FitGIF Friday every week for fun and challenging new moves to make your sweat sesh really count. Here's this week's exercise:

Underhand bent-over row: Any row can give you a great upper-body workout, but this variation is all about the biceps. The reverse grip isolates your biceps, strengthening them more than a neutral or overhand grip can. Plus, you'll feel your shoulders become more sculpted with each rep. 

Author

Women's Health

Women's Health For great female lifestyle and health tips.
(Women's Health)

Top 3

1 Health Tips 7 reasons you have cramps that have nothing to do with your...bullet
2 Odd Enough Why are women putting glitter in their vaginas?bullet
3 Odd Enough The internet is losing its mind over this guy's tweet...bullet

Women's Health

It's important to maintain a healthy body weight
Fitness and Weight Loss 5 moves that will flatten your abs, no crunches required
Mother and child
Lady Smarts Your baby food might have lead in it—here's what you need to know
Girl Smarts Kaley Cuoco swears THIS product is the only thing she needs for gorgeous skin
Odd Enough Kesha just released an intimate new single about her struggles with depression