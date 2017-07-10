This is THE best move for working your biceps

Check out Women's Health's FitGIF Friday every week for fun and challenging new moves to make your sweat sesh really count. Here's this week's exercise:

Underhand bent-over row: Any row can give you a great upper-body workout, but this variation is all about the biceps. The reverse grip isolates your biceps, strengthening them more than a neutral or overhand grip can. Plus, you'll feel your shoulders become more sculpted with each rep.