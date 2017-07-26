Home > Women's Health >

This high-intensity rowing workout is a full-body scorcher

Fitness This high-intensity rowing workout is a full-body scorcher

You'll be dripping sweat and feeling the burn from your head to your toes.

  • Published:
Full body rowing workout play

Full body rowing workout

(Photograph courtesy of City Row)

Odd Enough ​This actress just got real about what filming her 'Game Of Thrones' sex scene was like
Girl Smarts 'I tried drinking plant-based protein shakes after every workout—Here's what happened'
Odd Enough The heartbreaking reason why this Transgender boy is crying
Girl Smarts Exactly what to do if you forget to take your birth control pill
Girl Smarts This reality TV star just revealed intimate details about why she gained 40 pounds
Odd Enough Jenna Dewan, Channing Tatum just celebrated their anniversary in a totally unexpected way
Sex & Relationships This is how long most couples date before getting married
Girl Smarts This new diet says some 'healthy' foods might actually make you GAIN weight
Odd Enough This woman just dropped a truth bomb about what it's like to be an overweight passenger on a plane
Odd Enough Amanda Seyfried says she took antidepressants while pregnant
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

High-intensity interval training isn't all about burpees and jumping jacks.

This HIIT workout created by Annie Mulgrew, the program director at CITYROW in New York City, takes you from the rowing machine to the floor for split squats, incline pushups, and more. It's a total-body calorie torcher that targets your legs, booty, core, and arms—all while keeping your heart rate up, too.

After a five-minute warmup of your choice, do the circuit three to four times, depending on your fitness level. (Not sure how to pull off proper form on the rowing machine? Check out this handy guide from CITYROW.) Make sure your transitions are quick with only 30 seconds of rest in between intervals. Oh, and don't forget to finish with at least three to five minutes of stretching, too.

One more note before you start: SPM is rower-speak for strokes-per-minute, and you'll find that number on your machine's monitor.

How To Pull Off The Moves

Bulgarian Split Squat
How to: Stand about two feet in front of the rower's rail; extend your right leg back and place your foot on the rail and your hands on your hips (a). Bend your knees to lower your body as far as you can, keeping your shoulders back and chest up (b). Pause, then press through your left heel to return to start. That's one rep.

Incline Pushups
How to: Get into a pushup position with your hands placed slightly wider than your shoulders on the rower's rail (a). Lower your body until your chest nearly touches the surface (b). Pause at the bottom, and then push yourself back to start. That's one rep.

Triceps Dips to Alternating Toe Touches:
How to: Using the rower's rail, place your palms on the surface, fingers pointing toward your body, hands directly beneath shoulders (a). Fully extend your legs, balancing on the heels, toes pointing upwards, and bend your elbows to lower your body as far as you can (b). Push your body upward, lifting your right leg and touching your toes with your left hand (c). Alternate and touch your left toes with your right hand. That's one rep.

Plank Saw
How to: Get into a plank position with your forearms on the seat of the rower and feet near the opposite end of the rower, straddling the rail (a). Use your abs to drive the seat forward, keeping feet planted on the ground (b). While engaging your core, shift back to start. That's one rep.

Mountain Climbers:
How to: Start in the pushup position, with your hands on the floor behind the rower and your feet on the seat (a). Lift your left foot and bring your right knee toward your chest (b). Return to start then repeat with the other foot. That's one rep.

Author

Women's Health

Women's Health For great female lifestyle and health tips.
(Women's Health)

Top 3

1 Girl Smarts Why this grieving mother is saying 'don't let people kiss...bullet
2 Sex & Relationships This is how long most couples date before getting...bullet
3 Girl Smarts This new diet says some 'healthy' foods might actually...bullet

Women's Health

It's important to maintain a healthy body weight
Fitness and Weight Loss 5 moves that will flatten your abs, no crunches required
Mother and child
Lady Smarts Your baby food might have lead in it—here's what you need to know
i tired protein powder after every workout
Girl Smarts 'I tried drinking plant-based protein shakes after every workout—Here's what happened'
Odd Enough ​This actress just got real about what filming her 'Game Of Thrones' sex scene was like