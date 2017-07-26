This high-intensity rowing workout is a full-body scorcher

High-intensity interval training isn't all about burpees and jumping jacks.

This HIIT workout created by Annie Mulgrew, the program director at CITYROW in New York City, takes you from the rowing machine to the floor for split squats, incline pushups, and more. It's a total-body calorie torcher that targets your legs, booty, core, and arms—all while keeping your heart rate up, too.

After a five-minute warmup of your choice, do the circuit three to four times, depending on your fitness level. (Not sure how to pull off proper form on the rowing machine? Check out this handy guide from CITYROW.) Make sure your transitions are quick with only 30 seconds of rest in between intervals. Oh, and don't forget to finish with at least three to five minutes of stretching, too.

One more note before you start: SPM is rower-speak for strokes-per-minute, and you'll find that number on your machine's monitor.

How To Pull Off The Moves

Bulgarian Split Squat

How to: Stand about two feet in front of the rower's rail; extend your right leg back and place your foot on the rail and your hands on your hips (a). Bend your knees to lower your body as far as you can, keeping your shoulders back and chest up (b). Pause, then press through your left heel to return to start. That's one rep.

Incline Pushups

How to: Get into a pushup position with your hands placed slightly wider than your shoulders on the rower's rail (a). Lower your body until your chest nearly touches the surface (b). Pause at the bottom, and then push yourself back to start. That's one rep.

Triceps Dips to Alternating Toe Touches:

How to: Using the rower's rail, place your palms on the surface, fingers pointing toward your body, hands directly beneath shoulders (a). Fully extend your legs, balancing on the heels, toes pointing upwards, and bend your elbows to lower your body as far as you can (b). Push your body upward, lifting your right leg and touching your toes with your left hand (c). Alternate and touch your left toes with your right hand. That's one rep.

Plank Saw

How to: Get into a plank position with your forearms on the seat of the rower and feet near the opposite end of the rower, straddling the rail (a). Use your abs to drive the seat forward, keeping feet planted on the ground (b). While engaging your core, shift back to start. That's one rep.

Mountain Climbers:

How to: Start in the pushup position, with your hands on the floor behind the rower and your feet on the seat (a). Lift your left foot and bring your right knee toward your chest (b). Return to start then repeat with the other foot. That's one rep.