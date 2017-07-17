Home > Women's Health >

Fitness This circuit workout will blast fat and sculpt your butt

Your butt and legs will be on fire, but thanks to the heart-rate boost you'll get, you'll notice some fat loss, too.

Find yourself a big step and you (and your tush) will be set thanks to this super-challenging circuit workout.

Start the first circuit by doing each move for 40 seconds; then rest for 20 seconds. Repeat that two or four times, resting for 60 seconds before you start the second set.

Then rev yourself up to start round two, doing each more for 40 seconds, followed by 20 seconds of rest. Again, repeat for up to four times, then rest for 60 seconds and do the third circuit.

Your butt and legs will be on fire, but thanks to the heart-rate boost you'll get, you'll notice some fat loss, too. Add this to your regularly scheduled workout routine now and thank us later.

