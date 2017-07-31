Home > Women's Health >

This Britney Spears workout montage is the motivation you need

"Been keeping my body strong and motivating myself every day!!"

Britney Spears is known for being fit, but she doesn’t pretend her body gets that way without any work.

The singer regularly posts fitness videos on Instagram—and her latest one is nothing short of amazing.

In an epic video montage, Britney demonstrates a slew of workouts from different days.

“Had a couple of weeks off… ha!!” she captioned the video. “Well, not really… been keeping my body strong and motivating myself every day!! There’s nothing like mommy and workout time, the beautiful outdoors, and flipping into gear.”

To start things off, Britney lifts weights outside in a sports bra and shorts (to highlight her ridiculous abs, obvi). After some yoga moves, the pop star goes totally next-level—she does a freaking backflip before moving back to lifting weights!

In case that's not impressive enough, next she’s inside a gym, doing high kicks like they’re nothing, lat pulldowns, more weights, and arm weights while doing step-ups (we're getting tired just talking about it). Oh yeah, and then she does a perfectly straight handstand up against a wall in a bikini top—because, why not?

To top it all off, Britney reveals her flexibility by casually lifting a straightened leg over her head, throws in a few more yoga moves, and works her triceps. And that's how it's done, Britney-style. 

Naturally, fans loved her workout marathon. “Get it, gurl,” one wrote. “Damn, Britney, you go hard,” another said.

While Britney clearly doesn’t slack at the gym, she also keeps it real when it comes to workout motivation struggles. Last month, fans freaked over this post:

But Britney’s latest Instagram has a great message: The whole point of working out is to be healthy and strong. And, if you're ready to work, you’ll look and feel amazing, too.

It's important to maintain a healthy body weight
