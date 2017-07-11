Home > Women's Health >

​The kind of seasonal affective disorder you've never heard of before

Health Tips ​The kind of seasonal affective disorder you've never heard of before

If light's your issue, stay inside as much as you can, or try to force your body into a strict pattern.

  • Published:
play

Fitness This is THE best move for working your biceps
Girl Smarts Kaley Cuoco swears THIS product is the only thing she needs for gorgeous skin
Odd Enough Kesha just released an intimate new single about her struggles with depression
Odd Enough ​These 2-ingredient pancakes will blow your mind
Girl Smarts Here's how to skip your period every month
Odd Enough Why are women putting glitter in their vaginas?
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Think "seasonal affective disorder," and your mind goes to winter, but there's also a summer version.

Both are caused by seasonal changes (in this case, light and heat) that can disrupt the internal clock responsible for your sleep and hormones.

If light's your issue, stay inside as much as you can, or try to force your body into a strict pattern: a half-hour of light each morning (around 6:30 a.m.) and a consistent bedtime. For heat, crank the AC and take cool baths. Since SAD is annual, see your doc next spring to ask how to proactively treat your blues.

This article originally appeared in the July/August 2017 issue of Women's Health. For more great advice, pick up a copy of the issue on newsstands now!

Author

Women's Health

Women's Health For great female lifestyle and health tips.
(Women's Health)

Top 3

1 Health Tips 7 reasons you have cramps that have nothing to do with your...bullet
2 Odd Enough This popular diet might cause your personality to change in...bullet
3 Odd Enough The internet is losing its mind over this guy's tweet...bullet

Women's Health

It's important to maintain a healthy body weight
Fitness and Weight Loss 5 moves that will flatten your abs, no crunches required
Mother and child
Lady Smarts Your baby food might have lead in it—here's what you need to know
Odd Enough Miley Cyrus' new tattoo makes a BOLD statement about her diet
Odd Enough These are the people who are most likely to cheat on their spouses