Simone Biles just tweeted the best comeback at this troll

Simone Biles has made it clear over the past year that, while she may be tiny, she’s not to be messed with.

The Olympic gymnast silenced body shamers in December with a single tweet and plainly told people in September that she’s not ashamed to suffer from ADHD after her medical records were leaked, according to ABC News.

Now, she’s clapping back at haters again, and it’s amazing. Here’s what went down: Simone posted a hilarious photo of herself on Instagram on Saturday that showed her clutching a “Hawaii” cup and making a silly face. “Resting beach face,” she wrote in the caption.

Plenty of fans laughed at it, but one follower decided it wasn’t funny at all. “Seems like you have partied non stop for a year,” the user wrote. ”#Trash #unfollow #suckyassrolemodel.” Simone wasn’t cool with that, so she shut the hater down with one tweet.

In the tweet, Simone posted a screengrab of the comment. “Comments like this have me shook,” she wrote. “I really wanted to blur her name out so she doesn't get attention, but it is what it is... #BLOCK.”

Comments like this have me shook. I really wanted to blur her name out so she doesn't get attention. but it is what it is... ✌ #BLOCK pic.twitter.com/T4UA2DuLg2 — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) July 9, 2017

Turns out, Simone wrote back to the hater, and her response was amazing. “Talk to me when you train for 14 years and earn 5 Olympic medals,” she replied in the comments on her Instagram post. “I think kids would say otherwise. My year off is well deserved. Take a couple seats.”

Naturally, people LOVED it, and encouraged Simone to keep on relaxing:

you have earned every bit of rest, relaxation and partying. You are a role model to my little ones. Live it up girl. — Danny Deraney (@DannyDeraney) July 9, 2017

You're an exceptional person and you've inspired so many people. Individuals like this are jealous. Stay amazing gorgeous person ❤️ — Luke Waltham (@lukewaltham) July 10, 2017

GIRL YOU TELL EM pic.twitter.com/R2nb83GLBK — Breland Moore (@BrelandMoore) July 9, 2017

BTW, we’re pretty sure that refusing to take crap from total strangers is total role model material.