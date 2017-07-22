Relationships and Sex :  Tyga is revealing juicy details about why his relationship with Kylie Jenner ended

In a new interview, long-time Kylie Jenner romancer Tyga explains that he broke up with the social media star for the same reason so many of us experience heartbreak: They had too many differences.

Except, unlike Kylie, you probably don’t have more than 95 million followers on Instagram all up in your business—so it’s a bit different.

Here’s how it went down: “When you’re with anybody that first year, it’s magic and then after that, you start realizing a bunch of sh*t,” Tyga told Power 105.1’s The Breakfast Club. Well then.

First, there was the eight-year age gap. Tyga is 27 and Kylie is 19. “I think the main thing was a lot of people—a lot of outside influences—and…she’s younger than me and she’s dealing with perception,” he said. “I’m older so I can deal with perception. But for her, growing up how she grew up, image and perception was everything. So you have a bunch of people pulling from you and you're still trying to develop as a young woman."

Then there’s social media. “I like to keep a mystique and I know that’s how she made her money,” he said.

“I mean, when it was good it was good. When it was bad, it was really bad,” Tyga said. It's also worth noting that Tyga and Kylie's relationship wasn't exactly simple. As you might remember, Tyga’s ex is Blac Chyna (they have one son together). Blac Chyna was previously engaged to Kylie’s brother Rob Kardashian, and the two now have a daughter together.

Though there were rumors Kylie and Tyga were dating in 2014 (as well as engaged, married, and even pregnant), they didn’t make things official until she turned 18 in 2015.

After that, rumors of splitting up (and more marriage and babies) followed them until the real deal break up this spring.

Life moves on, right? Now that “Kyga” is no more, Kylie is reportedly dating rapper Travis Scott.