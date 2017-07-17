Relationships and Sex :  This nude photo of Celine Dion is absolutely stunning

Home > Women's Health >

In case you ever doubted that Celine Dion is one of the most flawless humans on the planet, feast your eyes on this Instagram snap of her shared on the Vogue account yesterday.

The 49-year-old posed for a picture where she just so happens to be naked, and she is slaying.

The photo was one of a few taken by Sophia Li for a Vogue Instagram series about Celine's personal sense of style and love of couture clothing during Couture Week in Paris.

"She performs a minimum two hours a night, five or six nights a week, dancing and curtseying and generally gesticulating sans abandon, in handmade, hand-beaded delicacies designed solely to walk a catwalk or a carpet (and often with handlers)," the caption explains.

This particular snap featured Celine, who undoubtedly keeps fit from all the rehearsing and dancing she does as part of her Las Vegas residency show and her current European tour, as she was changing outfits between performances.

Celine's photo is proof that you can look incredible at any age — and the commenters certainly agree. "LOVE IT," wrote one Instagram commenter.

"Looking awesome! Do not [let] anyone tell you otherwise!" Another fan made the punny comment: "See everybody, age on paper has no bare-ing on BEAUTY!"

Preach.

