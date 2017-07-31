Home > Women's Health >

Relationships and Sex :  Follow these 5 steps if you want to have a cervical orgasm

Relationships and Sex Follow these 5 steps if you want to have a cervical orgasm

Yes, it's a real thing and we're here to help you get there.

  • Published:
A woman with an expression of orgasm. play

A woman with an expression of orgasm.

(Jaw Breaker NYC)

Girl Smarts 'Yes, i have Herpes—And no, it didn't ruin my love life'
Girl Smarts What is the sleeping beauty diet—And why are people doing it?
Weight Loss ​Can a DNA test really help you lose weight?
Odd Enough 'I tried running high—Here's what happened'
Girl Smarts The truth about whether 'period brain' really exists
Girl Smarts Can charcoal really clear up your acne?
Health Tips Why you're not getting enough Magnesium—And 4 easy ways to fix it
Girl Smarts This is what it’s really like to do IVF
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Sex therapists seem to discover orgasms as frequently as NASA finds signs of life on remote planets. In the latest exploration, they're taking us past the familiar terrain of clitoral and vaginal Os to experience the cervical orgasm, which can have an intense, full-body finale.

To get there, just follow these five steps from sexologist Jessica O'Reilly, Ph.D., creator of the Sexual Pro Series webinar videos:

1. Attempt a few days before your period, when your cervix is lower and easier to reach.

Learn some fascinating facts about the female anatomy:

2. Begin with missionary, to stimulate blood flow to the pelvic region.

3. Switch to a deeper position (like missionary, with your legs raised 90 degrees) when you feel you're close to climaxing. This gives him direct access to your cervix.

4. Have him move in slow, circular motions with the tip of his penis gently massaging the spot.

5. Apply lube and flip to doggy style (the deepest position of all).

Next think you know, you'll be scoring celestial Os!

Author

Women's Health

Women's Health For great female lifestyle and health tips.
(Women's Health)

Top 3

1 Odd Enough ​This actress just got real about what filming her 'Game Of...bullet
2 Fitness and Weight Loss This total-body move is way harder than it looksbullet
3 Fitness and Weight Loss Can a DNA test really help you lose weight?bullet

Women's Health

It's important to maintain a healthy body weight
Fitness and Weight Loss 5 moves that will flatten your abs, no crunches required
Mother and child
Lady Smarts Your baby food might have lead in it—here's what you need to know
Jenelle Marie Pierce
STDs 'Yes, I have herpes—and no, it didn't ruin my love life'
null
Angelina Jolie Actress is finally revealing details about her divorce from Brad Pitt