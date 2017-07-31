Relationships and Sex :  Follow these 5 steps if you want to have a cervical orgasm

Sex therapists seem to discover orgasms as frequently as NASA finds signs of life on remote planets. In the latest exploration, they're taking us past the familiar terrain of clitoral and vaginal Os to experience the cervical orgasm, which can have an intense, full-body finale.

To get there, just follow these five steps from sexologist Jessica O'Reilly, Ph.D., creator of the Sexual Pro Series webinar videos:

1. Attempt a few days before your period, when your cervix is lower and easier to reach.

2. Begin with missionary, to stimulate blood flow to the pelvic region.

3. Switch to a deeper position (like missionary, with your legs raised 90 degrees) when you feel you're close to climaxing. This gives him direct access to your cervix.

4. Have him move in slow, circular motions with the tip of his penis gently massaging the spot.

5. Apply lube and flip to doggy style (the deepest position of all).

Next think you know, you'll be scoring celestial Os!