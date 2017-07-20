Reebok just released an ad trolling Trump—What do you think?

Reebok has taken a shot at President Trump.

On Friday, the brand shared a graphic on Twitter with their opinions on the President’s “compliment” to French President Emmanuel Macron’s wife, Brigitte, during his visit to Paris.

The infamous moment, captured on Facebook Live, shows Donald giving Brigitte a once-over and then saying, “You know, you’re in such great shape…beautiful.”

Reebok, clearly not a fan of Donald’s comments about the French First Lady, developed a chart, showing people when it’s appropriate and not appropriate to make such a comment about a woman’s physique.

In case you were wondering when it IS appropriate to say, "You're in such good shape...beautiful,"... THIS: https://t.co/Z1cnnRD8Ut — Reebok (@Reebok) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

In fact, of six scenarios, Reebok only found one time where it would be acceptable to say such a thing. Their graphic said if you just found “a forgotten action figure from your youth, unscathed after decades, in your parents’ basement” that would be an appropriate time to say “you’re in such great shape…beautiful.”

Reebok has gotten mixed responses on Twitter, with some users criticizing the athletic brand’s foray into politics and telling the company they’ve lost a customer. Other Twitter users felt compelled to support the company by going to them for their next sneaker purchase and replying that they are heroes.

@Reebok You should stick with selling shoes and stay out of politics, just lost a customer.#MAGA — Pam (@pmseever) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

@Reebok When a shoe brand gets political, no thanks Il keep my Nikes. — Jonathan Marais (@jonathanmarais2) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

@Reebok I need new shoes. I believe my brand choice has been influenced. Bravo, Reebok! — Doktor Zoom (@DoktorZoom) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

@Reebok @Lexialex You just became today's hero! 👏... We need more Brands to join the resistance — Ahmed_1980 (@Nafarat100100) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

The President has yet to reply to Reebok on Twitter, but tweeted numerous times about his visit to France, including one photo of himself, his wife, Melania, Brigitte and President Macron.

“Great evening with President @EmmanuelMacron & Mrs. Macron,” he tweeted on Friday. “Went to Eiffel Tower for dinner. Relationship with France stronger than ever.”