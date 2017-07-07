Reddit asked: Can sex affect the size of your vagina?

Have an embarrassing sex question? Chances are someone else has already asked it on Reddit (or hey, maybe that was you!).

The question: I'm just curious if having a large amount of sex actually alters the size/shape of the vagina. Also, if a woman sleeps with a man with a very large penis many times, will her vagina change shape permanently? Or will it snap back to its original form eventually?

The expert: Lauren Streicher, M.D., associate professor of obstetrics and gynecology at Northwestern University's Feinberg School of Medicine and author of Love Sex Again.

The answer: Relax! The female body is designed to adjust to be elastic and expand to accommodate everything from a large penis to childbirth, says Streicher. "Even the largest penis in the world won't compare to the size of the baby, so it won't affect the size of the vagina."

See, the vagina actually goes through physical changes when you're aroused. Increased blood flow to the area helps to lubricate the bumpy walls of the vagina, called rugae. Once the rugae relaxes, it unfolds, essentially giving your body more space to accommodate a penis, no matter the size. Sometimes the body's natural lubrication isn't enough, especially with a larger penis. In those cases, Streicher recommends adding a lubricant that's non-water-based. "It helps makes the vagina extra slippery, making sex more comfortable—and more fun."

If you're feeling not-quite-as-tight-as-usual right after sex, that's normal; your vagina just expanded to accommodate your guy…for a good amount of time. But again, this will bounce back to normal pretty quickly—anywhere from a few minutes to a couple hours, says Streicher.

Usually if there's an issue with things not feeling tight, it's not the vagina—it's actually the muscles around it known as the pelvic floor, says Streicher. Kegels may help, but most women don't do them correctly or consistently. So Streicher recommends talking to your gyno or a pelvic floor specialist who can recommend specialized exercises or devices to help stimulate and strengthen the muscles down there.

Bottom line? A large member won't change the shape of your vagina permanently. Just make sure you're using plenty of lube—and foreplay—to ensure a comfortable and pleasurable fit.