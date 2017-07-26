Reality TV star reveals details about why she gained 40 pounds

Real Housewives of Orange County’s Shannon Beador is opening up about her recent weight struggles in a new clip from the latest episode of the Bravo reality show.

In the upcoming episode, the 53-year-old visits a holistic specialist, Tim Ramirez, a doctor of chiropractic medicine, who works with clients looking to achieve healthier bodies.

Shannon, who has been on the show for four seasons, tells Ramirez she gained weight for one reason: "I was stressed." Then Shannon references false allegations that were put forth about her marriage to her husband, David. (Shannon's co-star Vicki Gunvalson accused David of beating Shannon, per People, a claim Shannon adamantly denies.) In the season 12 premiere, Shannon explained, “That stress caused me to eat more, caused me to drink more, and that’s a huge part of why I gained my weight.”

But now Shannon says she's ready for a change. “I’m ready to lose the weight. I mean, Tim it’s not normal. I’ve gained so much weight in a year... ” she admits. “I haven’t been on the scale because it’s not my friend.”

She then nervously steps on the dreaded scale, weighing in at 172.2 lbs., a contrast from the last time she visited Ramirez in 2015 when she was 134 pounds. But far more concerning to Ramirez than the number on the scale is the fact that Shannon's body fat percentage is 40 percent.

“Almost half of your body has converted to fat. Half. It’s the stuff that kills people. Forty percent, we’re sprinting to diabetes, we’re sprinting to cardiovascular disease. At 50-plus [years old] with these numbers? It is a huge red flag,” Ramirez tells Shannon.

In a confessional, Shannon starts to break down in tears over her weight gain. “When I look at myself in the mirror, I don’t know who I am. I don’t like to do it. I don’t look because I don’t know who it is,” she says. “People say, ‘Oh you have too many fillers.’ No it’s called f—ing weight gain.”

Shannon appears to have committed to losing weight since filming this scene, posting photos of herself hitting the gym on Instagram.

There's no question that stress can lead to weight gain—the stress hormone cortisol has been tied to increases in both inflammation and belly fat. Here's hoping Shannon can tune out the drama during this season and focus on getting healthy again.