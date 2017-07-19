Home > Women's Health >

Pink just shared a photo of her kids that's causing major drama

These celebrities love their kids, and how they are raising them is really nobody else's business.

Singer Pink knows that being a mom to two young kids involves a heck of a lot of multi-tasking.

She recently shared an Instagram pic of herself cooking dinner while wearing her infant son Jameson in a baby carrier. The photo also shows her daughter Willow perched on the counter.

Internet trolls immediately jumped down Pink's throat, warning her that her kids could be hurt by the hot stove or oil splatters.

play

 

"Cute photo but please don’t cook wearing the baby," one follower commented. "I’ve read some really horrific stories about terrible accidents that have occurred doing this."

Another person said: "Dangerous stuff for your kids! Stop doing this!"

Seriously, only in 2017 would a photo of a mom cooking vegetables for her family create such drama. Luckily, the majority of commenters supported Pink and called out the mom-shamers.

"Seriously they need to GTF over themselves," user @wynterrosess commented. "I have a 17 year old, 15 year old and 5 year old and I held all of them while I cooked, cleaned, shopped, chopped, and changed oil on my old car. All three of my kids survived!"

"What I see here, is a mom making dinner for her family," wrote @chicamuneca. "Of course she's not stupid; she wouldn't have any of her kids on or with her if it was a danger zone. Come on mom shamers, stop shaming and looking for negativity. Instead, be mom encouragers lol (for a lack of better words) and see the positive side. "

Pink herself chimed in in the comments: "I'm relieved that most of you see the ridiculousness of the comment situation. Lord help us all."

Celebrity moms are constantly judged and shamed on social media. Earlier this year, Kyle Richards from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills was criticized for posting a picture of her 9-year-old daughter wearing a two-piece swimsuit.

Jessica Simpson came under fire for a sharing a similar picture, and remember that time all the trolls were furious that Victoria Beckham kissed her young daughter on the lips?

What matters: All of these people fiercely love their kids, and how they are raising them is really nobody else's business.

