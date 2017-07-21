Home > Women's Health >

People are FURIOUS about Beyoncé's latest wax figure—Here's why

People are FURIOUS about Beyoncé's latest wax figure—Here's why

The new wax figure of Beyoncé from Madame Tussauds, looks NOTHING like the Grammy-winning star.

The "Beyhive"—a.k.a. loyal fans of Beyoncé—are the first to jump to the singer's defense during any kind of controversy.

The latest outrage? A new wax figure of Beyoncé from Madame Tussauds, which...well, looks NOTHING like the Grammy-winning star.

Apparently, it all started after a fan tweeted this photo of the wax figure depicting Beyoncé at Madame Tussauds' New York museum:

Beyonce' wax figure at @MadameTussauds is FIERCE! pic.twitter.com/7UDyi9VEWT

— Joe (@CCFan007) July 18, 2017

People immediately commented that the wax figure of Beyoncé looks NOTHING like the actual star, and appears to have lighter skin than she does in real life. Some believe that her wax figure was "whitewashed"—meaning Beyoncé was deliberately made to look like a white woman instead of a black woman.

No surprise, her fans rushed to call Madame Tussauds out on Twitter:

Not even close to @Beyonce...actually looking like @britneyspears and @MariahCarey had a baby. #ThursdayThoughts

https://t.co/1RqidQvXdO

— Andrew Whitmire (@andrew_whitmire) July 20, 2017

Dear @MadameTussauds Beyoncé is a BLACK woman, not a White one so please remove that hideous Wax Figure

— Christina (@LadyMsJ01) July 19, 2017

This is actually really frustrating. Took a stunning black woman and took away all features that make her black. https://t.co/Yc6ODNEiHF

— trevor wentt (@T_Wentt) July 20, 2017

Theory: Beyoncé wax figure makers have never seen Beyoncé pic.twitter.com/bZ2PWCUzUs

— Michelle Lee (@heymichellelee) July 19, 2017

For their part, Madame Tussauds is blaming lighting and flash photography as the culprit. In a statement released to TMZ, they said: "Our talented team of sculptors takes every effort to ensure we accurately colour match all of our wax figures to the celebrity being depicted. Lighting within the attraction combined with flash photography may distort and misrepresent the colour of our wax figures."

What do you think?

