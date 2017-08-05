Home > Women's Health >

Oprah Winfrey :  Media personality says she can't accept herself if she's over this weight

But it's not about being skinny, she says.

Oprah Winfrey has always been forthcoming about her weight and she’s discussing it once again in a new interview in The New York Times Magazine.

The in-depth article explored the recent shift in diet culture that's resulted in more women focusing on self-love and body positivity than the number on the scale. But Oprah admitted that doesn’t always work for her.

“This whole P.C. about accepting yourself as you are—you should, 100 percent,” she explains, adding, “For your heart to pump, pump, pump, pump, it needs the least amount of weight possible to do that. So all of the people who are saying, ‘Oh, I need to accept myself as I am’—I can’t accept myself if I’m over 200 pounds, because it’s too much work on my heart. It causes high blood pressure for me. It puts me at risk for diabetes, because I have diabetes in my family.’’

The 63-year-old billionaire famously got involved with the weight-loss company Weight Watchers in 2015, proclaiming her love for bread, while also sharing that the diet helped her lose over 40 pounds.

‘‘It’s a mechanism to keep myself on track that brings a level of consciousness and awareness to my eating. It actually is, for me, mindful eating, because the points are so ingrained now,” the former talk show host says.

Oprah did clarify to the The New York Times Magazine that she didn’t care about being skinny but about feeling in control of her health, saying that "the only way to win is to keep looking forward for yourself. What's best for you?"

