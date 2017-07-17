Odd Enough :  You’ll never believe what people are doing to their nipples

Free the nipple and let it get plastic surgery. But seriously, a cosmetic surgeon in New York City is saying that he has seen a surge in the number of women asking for nipple operations.

“People are looking at every detail. It's not enough now to get a breast augmentation or rhinoplasty — women want to fine-tune every element. And these days, that's possible,”

Dr. Norman Rowe, a board-certified plastic surgeon with the American Board of Plastic Surgery, told Daily Mail Online.

“This trend has really come about in the last six months - a year tops.”

The trend can be traced back to celebrities like Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid and Rihanna, who have all recently gravitated towards sheer tops that proudly show off their nipples.

“My patients come in with pictures from magazines of nipples that they want; they want to wear see-through dresses too, and that makes them take a closer look at their nipples,” Dr. Rowe explains.

Patients come looking for everything from a change in the color of their nipple to more symmetry to reversing their innie nipple to an outie.

Most of these surgeries, says Dr. Rowe, are minimally invasive. Women even come asking for a nipple that protrudes more than the one that they were born with.

“I've had a number of women tell me that, when they're wearing a bathing suit, they want their nipples to be more prominent,” he admits, basically saying that what many of his patients want are “headlights.”

“Right now there's a real trend of women wanting their nipples to show and project,” he said.