Odd Enough :  Women are reporting severe burns from these glitter cell phone cases

More than 200,000 cases are being recalled.

  • Published:
(Photograph by Getty Images)

Think twice before slipping your cellphone in your back pocket today: A group of popular liquid glitter iPhone cases are being recalled after leaks in the cases caused skin irritation and burns in some people.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced on Monday that several models of liquid glitter cases from MixBin electronics should be pulled from shelves. People who already own them will get a refund, the CPSC says.

Users around the world, including 19 people in the U.S., have reported developing skin irritation or chemical burns from leaking cases.

According to the CPSC, one person reported having permanent scarring from a chemical burn and another said she had chemical burns and swelling to her leg, face, neck, chest, upper body, and hands.

People are posting photos of their burns, and it’s not pretty. One woman basically has a phone imprint on her back thanks to a chemical burn from a leaking case:

tfw the liquid from your iphone glitter case gives u a chemical burn pic.twitter.com/NV8aJdh8X9

— justin timberlaugh (@femmettarius) February 9, 2017

A doctor also warned that she recently saw a patient with chemical burn on her thigh that was 10-centimeters in diameter thanks to a leaky phone case:

WARNING Liquid Glitter phone cases. Saw patient with 10cm diameter chemical burn on thigh due to leaky case in her pocket. #danger #burn pic.twitter.com/eCtgwGd27u

— mumof3inthecountry (@dianebowen13) July 6, 2017

The cases range in price between $15 to $65 and were sold pretty much all over the place between October 2015 and June 2017 at outlets like Amazon, Henri Bendel, MixBin, Nordstrom Rack, Tory Burch, and Victoria’s Secret.

About 263,000 cases are being recalled, so there are a lot of people impacted by this.

Not sure if your case is part of the recall? Pics of the cases being recalled, along with their model numbers and descriptions, are listed on the CPSC website.

MixBin has not yet responded to Women’s Health’s request for comment.

