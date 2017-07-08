Home > Women's Health >

Odd Enough :  Why are women putting glitter in their vaginas?

Odd Enough Why are women putting glitter in their vaginas?

Some women can put anything in their vagina and be just fine.

  • Published:
A healthy Vagina play

The vagina gets moist or wet when exercising and if not washed can cause unpleasant odour

(Fatblast)

Odd Enough Kate Middleton just cut her hair and people are freaking out
Health Tips Exactly what to do if you get a tick bite
Girl Smarts ​​​​Here's why a choke hold made this UFC fighter poop in the ring
Girl Smarts Kelly Clarkson just OWNED this troll who called her fat
Odd Enough Man hospitalized after inserting THIS into his penis
Sex & Relationships 'My girlfriend makes more money than me—Here's what it's like'
Weight Loss The eating disorder trigger you've never heard of before
Odd Enough This nude photo of Celine Dion is absolutely stunning
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Another day, another story of something women are doing to their vaginas to make them prettier (and tastier?). Wasp nests. Weed. Produce.

Today, it’s inserting glitter, or specifically, what one company is calling Passion Dust.

Passion Dust, sold by Pretty Woman Inc., is described as a “sparkalized capsule that is inserted into the vagina at least 1 hour prior to having sexual intercourse.”

The capsule eventually dissolves as you’re doing the deed (make sure to time that right!), releasing “sparkling, candy flavored Passion Dust.”

The purpose, Pretty Woman Inc. says, is to add sparkle and flavor to your vaginal fluids.

Oh, and you could also insert it in the shower if you just want to see it in action.

Well then.

The product isn’t actually like crafting glitter. Rather, it's made of finer non-toxic “starch-based edible glitter.” Phew.

Learn how to keep your vagina happy and healthy:

We asked Alyssa Dweck, M.D., an ob-gyn in Westchester County, New York, and author of The Complete A to Z for Your V to check out the ingredients and tell us: Is this safe?

Surprisingly, it might be a-okay.

“None of the ingredients raise a big red flag that they would promote yeast or alter hormones,” she says.

So this is a trial-and-error, use-it-at-your-own-risk type of thing. After all, women use flavored lubes and other products.

That’s not to say you’re in the clear. It all depends on your own vagina—she’s unique, ladies. “Some women can put anything in their vagina and be just fine," Dweck says.

"Other women can use the most sensitive hypoallergenic products and have a reaction. It’s all individual."

If you're interested in Passion Dust, getting your hands on some may take time.

It’s out of stock right now and back ordered. In the meantime, you can spice things up down there with these sex toys.

Author

Women's Health

Women's Health For great female lifestyle and health tips.
(Women's Health)

Top 3

1 Health Tips 7 reasons you have cramps that have nothing to do with your...bullet
2 Sex & Relationships Reddit asked: Can sex affect the size of your vagina?bullet
3 Girl Smarts 'How often should I really be peeing?'bullet

Women's Health

It's important to maintain a healthy body weight
Fitness and Weight Loss 5 moves that will flatten your abs, no crunches required
Mother and child
Lady Smarts Your baby food might have lead in it—here's what you need to know
Guys perspective on cooking and cleaning
Lady Smarts We asked 3 guys if they really care whether you cook and clean
Odd Enough This nude photo of Celine Dion is absolutely stunning