Odd Enough :  Why are women putting glitter in their vaginas?

Another day, another story of something women are doing to their vaginas to make them prettier (and tastier?). Wasp nests. Weed. Produce.

Today, it’s inserting glitter, or specifically, what one company is calling Passion Dust.

Passion Dust, sold by Pretty Woman Inc., is described as a “sparkalized capsule that is inserted into the vagina at least 1 hour prior to having sexual intercourse.”

The capsule eventually dissolves as you’re doing the deed (make sure to time that right!), releasing “sparkling, candy flavored Passion Dust.”

The purpose, Pretty Woman Inc. says, is to add sparkle and flavor to your vaginal fluids.

Oh, and you could also insert it in the shower if you just want to see it in action.

Well then.

The product isn’t actually like crafting glitter. Rather, it's made of finer non-toxic “starch-based edible glitter.” Phew.

We asked Alyssa Dweck, M.D., an ob-gyn in Westchester County, New York, and author of The Complete A to Z for Your V to check out the ingredients and tell us: Is this safe?

Surprisingly, it might be a-okay.

“None of the ingredients raise a big red flag that they would promote yeast or alter hormones,” she says.

So this is a trial-and-error, use-it-at-your-own-risk type of thing. After all, women use flavored lubes and other products.

That’s not to say you’re in the clear. It all depends on your own vagina—she’s unique, ladies. “Some women can put anything in their vagina and be just fine," Dweck says.

"Other women can use the most sensitive hypoallergenic products and have a reaction. It’s all individual."

If you're interested in Passion Dust, getting your hands on some may take time.

It's out of stock right now and back ordered.