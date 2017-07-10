Odd Enough :  The internet is losing its mind over this guy's tweet about birth control

Just last week, the Senate introduced a health care bill, the Better Care Reconciliation Act (BCRA), intended to replace the Affordable Care Act (a.k.a. Obamacare).

Among many other issues, the Congressional Budget Office estimates that 22 million Americans would lose their insurance under this plan.

And many women are concerned about losing their access to birth control due to Medicaid cuts or nixed funding to Planned Parenthood.

In response to those concerns, Stefan Molyneux, described by Politico as an "alt-right online philosopher," had an opinion to share:

BIRTH CONTROL IS NOT HEALTH CARE — Stefan Molyneux (@StefanMolyneux) June 26, 2017

Not surprisingly, the interwebs were not pleased with his commentary.

So safe sex isn't related to health or care? — Sean Froelich (@froelichsean) June 26, 2017

Actually you know what lemme just get that for you there pic.twitter.com/3uoCb7oIvl — Victoria McNally (@vqnerdballs) June 28, 2017

I was diagnosed with endo at 20. Doc said it was very important for me to take BC in order to protect my fertility for later in life — Erin J Forbes (@ejayeff) June 28, 2017

These women are 100 percent right. Birth control is absolutely health care.

Hormonal contraception can help prevent PMS, and a 30-year study showed that the pill can help ease debilitating menstrual cramps.

Research has shown that birth control can also help with acne, and a 2010 study suggests that women who spent 15 years on hormonal birth control slashed their lifetime risk of developing ovarian and endometrial cancers by roughly 50 percent.

Birth control is also a recommended course of treatment for polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS).

Christine Proudfit, M.D., an assistant professor in the department of obstetrics and gynecology at NYU Langone Medical Center in New York City, previously told WomensHealthMag.com that going on the contraceptive pill can help treat endometriosis, a condition where uterine tissue migrates to a woman's fallopian tubes, ovaries, and/or other parts of the pelvic cavity.

The condition can cause debilitating pain and affect fertility in the long run.

So, yes, Stefan, birth control is beneficial to women's health in a myriad of ways and all women deserve access to it.